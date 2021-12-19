MANSFIELD — One-hundred-eleven students have been named to the Mansfield University president's list for the fall semester.
To be named to the list, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
The following local students were named to the list:
• Benjamin Chambers, Mifflinburg
• Emma Criswell, New Columbia
• Scott Rheam, Lewisburg
Three-hundred-forty-eight student's have been named to the university's dean's list for the fall semester. To be named to the list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
The following local students made the list:
• Breanna Gardner, Montgomery
• Karlie Grose, Turbotville
• Isaac Ilgen, Mifflinburg
• Cheyenne Knouse, Montgomery
• Matthew Knowles, Ranshaw
• Harrison Ledda, Lewisburg
• Rylie Mong, Watsontown
• Lauren Watson, Watsontown
