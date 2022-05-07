School days will soon end for this year. Seniors will be presenting themselves into the marketplace. What will it be like? I remember my last month in high school. I was a novelty, I suppose, because I wanted to learn all I could in those last days.
I also had my first office job secured to begin work the Monday after graduation Friday. I knew I was ready. I already considered every day an adventure, and that began early for me.
Will today’s seniors be ready for the workforce? Many students will be preparing for college or trade school right away. There are summer jobs awaiting for those if they wish.
I asked the Lord to give me an easy way to say what these new workers and students need in order to succeed. Through prayer and the Scriptures, He gave me four ideas that I find are foremost for any age.
Respect: politeness, honor, and care shown toward someone or something that is considered important. Respect is a preferred way of treating or thinking about something or someone.
Attitude: position, disposition, feeling and actions regarding a person or thing. Even your body language expresses a receptive attitude or anti-receptive attitude.
Maturity: The quality of behaving mentally and emotionally as an adult. This is important for those entering the world of careers or career preparation.
Etiquette: is about cause and effect; every rule has a reason for appearing. Knowing that is when you get the key to success!
Etiquette is something you can’t do without in society. Etiquette is not boring rules, but the knowledge that allows you naturally to make the best impression: First sight, first word, and to achieve the desired result almost always.
Every day you can independently analyze, reason and logically come to an explanation and inward examination of rules.
In past generations, our folks didn’t need to learn this in school. Many of them only went to 8th grade, but there were the unspoken rules of their society that made people want to be productive and be good communicators of ideas. That is in opposition of huffing off or improper verbal response.
My parents were good examples of respect, good attitudes, and maturity. It was important, even though they may not have used those terms. My parents didn’t need to remind us of how to act in the world, they showed it and gave guidelines at home, before we even thought about our “careers.”
Perhaps some children are missing these ideas in their growing up years. I’ll admit that I am blessed by being taught these virtues by example and by their expectations. I always wanted to gain the knowledge they had, whether work or behavior.
Were my parents perfect? Of course not. Were they wise? I think so. By example, family dinner time, field or barn work time, these virtues were instilled. They wanted us to be able to independently analyze situations, understand the reasons for rules, and their desire for their children to achieve the best result.
For young adults, whether in the classroom or after graduation; learning the unwritten rules means gaining freedom, choice of action, and a comfortable feeling in any situation.
When I sought guidance for this column, God gave me the ability to search the scriptures regarding this topic. Two verses follow:
Proverbs 14:21. “He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to the discerning.” That verse says everything in only a few words. But that verse contains everything I have just written.
Romans 12:2: “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is – his good, pleasing and perfect will.
I believe God the father, and Jesus Christ the perfect son and the holy spirit have given us everything about life in the scriptures. As we search the word of God for answers to questions, and to learn about life and the world, including the world to come, he will not hesitate to teach us the importance of growing to maturity in our understanding of his teachings.
Be an ever-learning student of God’s will for your life each day.
