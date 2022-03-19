HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that in a continuing focus on modernization and streamlining processes as well as an added convenience to customers the use of weight class stickers has been eliminated.
“Historically, trucks with a registered weight of 5,001 pounds or greater were required to display a truck weight class sticker on the inside of their vehicles windshield,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “This was an antiquated and unreliable indicator for law enforcement and inconvenient for the industry/vehicle owners. The reliable way to determine the vehicle’s registered weight is for the law enforcement officer to review the current registration card.”
A vehicle's weight classification is printed on the vehicle's registration card carried within a vehicle and produced during a vehicle stop. Eliminating weight class stickers will have no bearing on revenue as application fees are collected in accordance with established fee schedules.
All motor vehicle forms and publications related to weight class stickers are being updated to remove the reference of a “weight class sticker.” The updated forms will be available online at www.dmv.pa.gov.
