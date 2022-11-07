MILTON — Officials in both the Milton and Selinsgrove area school districts are investigating allegations that Milton's new locker rooms were vandalized during Friday's home playoff game against Selinsgrove.
The Milton Area School District issued a press release late Sunday stating that shortly after the Selinsgrove team left the Milton facilities "various acts of vandalism were found in the visitors locker room.
"The damage found is consistent with pictures shared on various social media sites," the release stated. "Those posts feature Selinsgrove football players showcasing acts of vandalism in Milton's visitors locker room."
The release went on to state that Milton intends to "hold those responsible accountable for the damage."
Selinsgrove Superintendent Dr Frank Jankowski wrote in a Monday email that his district is conducing an investigation "in connection with the information provided by the Milton Area School District.
"Our administration is focused on evaluating the totality of information related to the alleged locker room misuse," Jankowski wrote. "Any and all wrongdoings will be rectified with the Milton Area School District, upon completion of the investigation."
Throughout the process, Jankowski said Selinsgrove will "exhibit an appropriate level of accountability to ensure that this unfortunate situation puts us on a path to more closely connect with our district and community shared value of respect.
"We appreciate your patience as we address this situation holistically," Jankowski stated.
The locker rooms were constructed as part of the Milton Area School District’s recent $14.1 million stadium renovation project.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.