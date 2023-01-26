Snow goose, deer rescued at Montour Preserve

WASHINGTONVILLE — Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) staff and volunteers who serve at the Montour Preserve are dedicated to preserving nature and its inhabitants.
In December, staff and volunteers jumped into action to provide potentially life-sustaining assistance to two different creatures which experienced difficulties at the preserve.
“There was that one spell where we had brutally cold conditions,” MARC Director Bob Stoudt explained. “It froze most of (Lake Chillisquaque) over, but not all of it.”
On Dec. 27, Stoudt was working from home when he received a phone call from MARC Assistant Director Julian Brehm, who was at the preserve.
“A visitor came over and got in touch with Julian, notified him that a deer had fallen through a hole in the ice, and was struggling,” Stoudt recounted. “Julian called me and asked what we ought to do.”
Stoudt, his son Brian, volunteer Bill Henning and Brehm soon arrived on the banks of Lake Chillisquaque to assess the situation.
“The deer walked from shore, across thick ice, right into the water,” Stoudt said. “It was resting there, with its head resting on the shelf of the ice. The lake was deep enough, it was floating in the water, using its head to hold itself up.
“It was clearly exhausted,” he continued. “It wasn’t a great situation.”
First, Stoudt said he and the others examined the thickness of the ice.
“The way the lake had frozen over, it was nice and thick most of the way,” Stoudt said. “We weren’t looking to put our lives in jeopardy if it wasn’t safe.”
Wearing a life preserver, Stoudt positioned himself on a sled used in the event that a rescue must take place on the lake. He then used ice spikes to pull himself across the ice, toward the deer.
Armed with a rope tied to a grab pole, he was able to slip it around the deer’s neck.
Stoudt’s son, Henning and Brehm were able to pull the deer to safety.
“They took the rope off, the deer immediately stood up and ran off,” Stoudt said. “Brian and the guys were able to pull me off the ice.”
He noted it was a “balancing act” to determine the best way to rescue the deer.
“If it’s a person who went through the ice, we are sure going to go out,” Stoudt said. “If it’s a deer, if there’s any way to safely do it, we will... If not, we have to come up with a plan B. We are not going to endanger our staffs’ lives to do it.”
The deer rescue occurred just 10 days after staff members Valentina Shevchenko and Denny Piatt assisted a snow goose which found itself in distress at the preserve.
“We got a couple of reports there were a group of snow geese hanging out around the lake,” Stoudt said, adding that’s unusual in early December as the geese don’t typically stay at the preserve.
“It appeared as if one of them were injured,” Stoudt said. “There was a big wad of fishing line wrapped around its one wing and its leg.”
Staff members made multiple attempts to get close enough to the goose to remove the line. However, Stoudt said it was still mobile enough that it could evade “capture.”
With the assistance of a kayaker, he said on Dec. 7 volunteers and staff were able to grab the goose.
“While one (person) held the goose, the other cut the fishing line from it,” Stoudt said. “The bird... clearly it had been tangled up for some time.”
After about one week, the geese which had been hanging out seemingly vanished from the preserve.
“We’re assuming the three geese moved on,” he said.
Stoudt said it’s important for MARC staff to look out for all aspects of the preserve.
“Stewardship is a key thing that we do,” he said. “We really do love the places that we take care of, whether it’s the trails or the visitor center. We do have a sense of stewardship.”
The Montour Preserve’s annual maple sugaring open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the preserve.
Unlike in past years when the event was held on two different weekends, Stoudt said Feb. 25 is the only opportunity for this year’s open house to be held.
“We continue to have staffing concerns... volunteers are out due to medical concerns,” Stoudt noted. “We are struggling now to put together the programming.”
As long as the weather cooperates, he expects the open house to be a success.
A movie about maple sugaring will be shown in the visitor center.
“We will have ongoing programming at the sugar shack,” Stoudt said. “(Attendees) can see how it’s done. They can see how the trees are tapped, they can get a taste of how (maple sugar) is made.
“Throughout the day, maple products will be for sale inside the auditorium.”
He is hopeful that in 2024 the program will be able to be offered on two different weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.