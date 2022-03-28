State Police at Montoursville DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported finding a 30-year-old Trout Run woman unresponsive in a 2007 Volvo, with a 3-year-old Williamsport girl listed as a victim in the case.
The incident occurred at 1:31 p.m. March 16 along Waldman Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Driving under the influence charges are pending.
Criminal mischief
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers said William Eck, 25, of Muncy, damaged a wall leading from the emergency room to the lobby at UPMC Susquehanna Muncy, 215 E. Water St.
The incident occurred at 12:15 a.m. March 7. Damage is estimated at $200.
Corruption of minors
CASCADE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident in which a 16-year-old Trout Run boy received a sexually explicit video.
The incident occurred at 10 p.m. March 14 along Kellyburg Road, Cascade Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Williamsport girl has been charged after allegedly striking a 45-year-old Williamsport woman.
The incident occurred at 10:33 a.m. March 23 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Lamar One-vehicle crash
LAMAR TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 6 p.m. March 13 along Interstate 80, at mile marker 181, Lamar Township, Clinton County.
Troopers said a 2016 Mazda 6 driven by Aidin Critchlow, 24, of Allison Park, struck a piece of ice in the roadway, slid out of control and struck a guide rail.
Burglary
LAMAR TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported that three campers were damaged between midnight Oct. 31 and 1 p.m. March 19 along Racetrack Road, Lamar Township, Clinton County.
The following damage was reported: Door lock mechanism, $35 value; two door frames, $200 value each; and a sewage cap, $5 value.
The campers were owned by a 67-year-old Mill Hall man and a 39-year-old Mill Hall man.
Drug possession
LAMAR TOWNSHIP — A 50-year-old Cleveland, Ohio man was allegedly found to be in possession of drugs and related paraphernalia during a traffic stop conducted at 10:17 a.m. March 18 along Interstate 80 westbound, Lamar Township, Clinton County.
Troopers said Daniel Ramsey was charged after a 2015 Chevrolet City Express he was driving was pulled over.
