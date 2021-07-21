SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University recently distributed one-time, emergency student aid grants through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
At Susquehanna, 2,247 students — 100% of SU’s total full-time undergraduate enrollment during the 2020-21 academic year — received student grants from the ARP, totaling $2.8 million. Disbursement amounts (where applicable) were based on each student’s 2020-2021 FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and will range from $500 to $3,000. Enrolled students that did not complete a FAFSA or students who were ineligible to complete the FAFSA also received an emergency grant.
These grant funds are direct payments to students for emergency costs, such as tuition, food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and childcare. that arose due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible students did not have to take any action to receive the funds. Students who opted to receive electronic refunds will receive the grants electronically. All other students will receive a check mailed to their address on file.
Over the last year, the university refunded approximately $8.5 million to its students for unused, prorated housing and meal plan payments. The university continues to allow student employees who could perform their jobs remotely to continue working, which provided them continued financial support and professional experiences. Susquehanna has also loaned laptops and provided other technology to support students unable to access technology for remote learning.
The university has also created a Student Care Fund, supported by private donations, to support a broader range of student needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.