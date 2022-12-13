MIFFLINBURG — Music, stories, games and surprises are in store as a variety show hits the stage in Mifflinburg.
The Buggytown Repository will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Elias Center for the Performing Arts, 212 S. Fifth St., Mifflinburg.
The show was created by Mark Lingenfelter, a 1992 graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
Lingenfelter, who lives in New York City, has worked in theater, as a performer, director, choreographer, teaching artist and writer.
Eleven years ago, he took a break from show business to take a position in the financial sector.
“I got tired of living out of a suitcase, but I missed the creative side of theatre,” Lingenfelter said, adding that he decided to perform solo acts, and started the variety show.
He has been traveling to Mifflinburg monthly to present the show.
In the “buggy world,” Lingenfelter explained that the repository was where completed buggies were stored until they were picked up by someone who purchased one.
“In this variety show, the word repository is meant to be a collection as well, but one of stories, songs, jokes, memories, and most importantly, people,” said Lingenfelter.
He was inspired by 1960s variety television, like the “Carol Burnett Show,” late night talk shows and various radio programs.
The holiday edition of The Buggy Town Repository will feature stories about Christmas shows, Christmas memories, holiday jokes and a carol sing-a-long.
“It’s really a community coming together for 90 minutes to just have fun,” Lingenfelter said.
Musical guests will include jazz musician Taylor Fleming. Diane Scott returns as the music director, with Fred Cooper and Broderick Lesher returning to play in the band. The show will also feature a comedic piano duet with Scott and Cooper.
“The show always concludes with a heartwarming story including memories about growing up in Mifflinburg,” said Lingenfelter. “I remember as a kid growing up near the Elias center and flying kite in the cemetery near by. I never dreamed that one day I’d come back to Mifflinburg and do a show like this.”
The Buggytown Repository will conclude its four-month run with this performance and will be going on hiatus after the December show.
“If you have always wanted to see it, but haven’t yet, this is your last chance for a while,” said Lingenfelter.
“I want people to remember The Buggytown Repository is not a political event,” he said. “It’s remembering who we are, we are all human and have a need to come together. We can all sing along, we can all laugh together, we can all reminisce together and reflect on where we are.”
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.