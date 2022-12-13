Buggytown Repository Variety Show

Mark Lingenfelter

MIFFLINBURG — Music, stories, games and surprises are in store as a variety show hits the stage in Mifflinburg.

The Buggytown Repository will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Elias Center for the Performing Arts, 212 S. Fifth St., Mifflinburg.

