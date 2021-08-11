District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
WATSONTOWN — A Milton man has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and prostitution as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 11:45 p.m. July 19 in the 700 block of Ash Street, Watsontown.
Police responded to the report of a man and woman arguing while in a 2005 Jeep Liberty.
Todd Brown, 52, of Mahoning Street, Milton, the driver, allegedly exhibited signs of impairment. He allegedly told police the woman was a prostitute he picked up in Newberry, and the two were arguing over whether he was going to pay her $70 or $100 for her services.
Police said Brown was taken to the hospital for a blood test, but the phlebotomist was unable to find a vein to draw blood from. He allegedly registered .126% on a breath alcohol test.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 18.
WATSONTOWN — An Allenwood man has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) after allegedly striking a parked vehicle at 5:10 p.m. July 15 at Watson Mart, 15 Main St., Watsontown.
Richard Everetts, 70, of White Deer Avenue, Allenwood, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet truck when police said the truck left the roadway and struck a vehicle parked at the fuel island.
Everetts was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .146%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 18.
WATSONTOWN — Kevin Gauger, 63, of Elm Street, Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
The charges were filed following an alleged incident which occurred at 5:29 p.m. June 12 in the 400 block of Elm Street, Watsontown.
Police said a Pontiac driven by Gauger struck a parked car. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .094%.
MILTON — Travis Hullihan, 33, of Pennsylvania Avenue, Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and prohibited acts (two counts).
The charges were filed after police responded to the report of someone sitting behind the wheel of a parked vehicle for over one hour. The alleged incident occurred at 8:51 a.m. March 19 at 543 N. Front St. Milton.
Hullihan was allegedly found behind the wheel and appeared confused, police said.
His blood allegedly tested positive for THC and methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 25.
POINT TOWNSHIP — Multiple counts have been filed against Robert Coleman, 26, of Point Township Drive, Point Township, Northumberland County, as the result of a crash which occurred at 12:02 a.m. April 12 in the 1400 block of Point Township Drive.
Coleman has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (two counts), accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, required financial responsibility, drivers required to be licensed, registration and certificate of title required, driving vehicle at safe speed, careless driving, registration card to be signed and exhibited on demand and immediate notice of accident.
Police said Coleman exhibited signs of impairment after a vehicle he was driving rolled over. His blood allegedly tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Aug. 18.
POINT TOWNSHIP — A Florida man has been charged with multiple driving under the influence and related counts following a crash which occurred at 2:33 a.m. May 27 in the 1200 block of Susquehanna Trail, Point Township, Northumberland County.
Jason Brown, 28, of Mobiland Drive, Melbourne, Fla., has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), accidents involving personal injury, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, drivers required to be licensed, restrictions on alcohol beverages and careless driving.
Police said Brown allegedly exhibited signs of impairment after a vehicle he was driving struck a telephone pole. He was allegedly found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .169%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Aug. 18.
Northumberland County Sentences
• Hunter Bingaman, 18, of Northumberland, 74 days time served to one year in county jail, $25 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; $25 fine plus costs for harassment; paroled to in-patient facility for disorderly conduct.
• Tyler Wertz, 31, of Watsontown, one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for resisting arrest; same sentence for two additional counts of resisting arrest.
• Jason McGinn, 42, of Coal Township, $25 fine plus costs for harassment; one-year probation with restrictive conditions, costs for criminal mischief; two years probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days of house arrest, 18 days time served, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Brian Bean, 28, of Milton, one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs, $250 restitution for simple assault; one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for terroristic threats; 105 days time served to 23 months in county jail, $250 fine plus costs for strangulation.
• Maria Bridy, 35, of Mount Carmel, one-year probation, costs for false reports.
• Gaven Shambach, 19, of Sunbury, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Benjamin Gerrity, 34, of Atlas, one-year probation, $25 fine plus costs, $500 restitution to victim for disorderly conduct; three to 12 months in county jail, 75 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for a second count of disorderly conduct; three to 12 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for a third count of disorderly conduct; recommitted to county jail to serve the balance of his maximum sentence that expires Feb. 18, 2022, fines, fees and costs for furnishing drug-free urine.
• Jarred Dabulis, 32, of Coal Township, one-year probation, fines, fees and costs for furnishing drug-free urine.
• Keith Good, 32, of Sunbury, recommitted to county jail to serve the balance of his maximum sentence that expires June 9, 2022, fines, fees and costs for accidents involving death or injury; same sentence for two counts of criminal trespass.
• Joshua Dunn, 40, of Watsontown, 18 months probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Kleishia Ortiz, 34, of Sunbury, four to 12 months in county jail, 47 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Stevie Cokosky, 29, of Northumberland, 11 1/2 to 23 months in county jail, two years probation, fines, fees and costs for fleeing or attempting to elude police.
• Ross Terry, 23, of Sunbury, 9 to 30 months in state prison, parole revoked, fines, fees and costs for corruption of minors; nine to 30 months in state prison, parole revoked, fines, fees and costs for statutory sexual assault.
• David Yates, 40, of Sunbury, 12 to 24 months in state prison, $100 fine plus costs for indecent assault; one day to six months in county jail $100 fine plus costs for tattooing a minor.
• Eric Gammon, 23, of Sunbury, 4 1/2 to nine months in county jail, 143 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for disorderly conduct.
• Chad Howard, 40, of Paxinos, 30 days time served to 12 months in county jail, immediate parole, fines, fees and costs for burglary.
• Michael Rook, 26, of Williamsport, 12 to 36 months in state prison, seven days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for robbery.
• Brittney Boyer, 26, of Mifflinburg, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Nicholas Lyons, 28, of Sunbury, $25 fine plus costs for careless driving.
State Police At Milton DUI crash
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A 53-year-old Millville woman was cited after a one-vehicle crash at 12:40 a.m. Aug. 7 along White Hall Road, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Corenia Sirota was cited after she allegedly crashed a 2014 Toyota Highlander.
DUI/drug possession
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Following a traffic stop, troopers said an unnamed man was found to be driving under the influence of controlled substances.
The man was allegedly found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A White Deer man and woman were arrested and cited following an alleged incident at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 9 along Union Avenue, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Courtney Guffey, 33, and Shannon Parrish III, 34, removed a 34-year-old White Deer man from a porch, struck him and kicked him. Both were cited.
State Police At Montoursville Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, Montoursville Administrative citations July
Montour County
• Liberty Township Fire Company, Danville, Feb. 2-May 31, failed to submit annual reports to Pa. Department of Revenue.
Northumberland County
• Washington Tavern, Northumberland, June 6, furnished, sold and/or gave or permitted sale of alcoholic beverages to visibly intoxicated patron.
Union County Deed transfers
• Union County Sheriff, Archanna Singh, Manejer Singh, Superior Plus Energy Services, Paramhans Corp to Habib American Bank, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Tyson J. Reiff, Amber L. Reiff to John Michael Flinn, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Diane W. Smith to Alexis C. Keister, property in New Berlin, $165,000.
• Leroy G. Fisher, Peggy J. Fisher to Scott A. Fisher, property in Lewisburg corrective deed, $1.
• Megan S. Susko executor, Helen S. Snook estate to Marvin B. Hoover, Rosanne S. Hoover, property in West Buffalo Township, $275,000.
• John E. Murray, Christina E. Murray to Travis B. Erdley, Brooke M.C. Erdley, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Richard A. Beckley, Alecia A. Klubnikin to Ann E. Boughner, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Tim A. Scott, Donna D. Scott to Lisa Daly, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Rickey J. Frederick to Rickey J. Frederick, Nancy J. Wheeland, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Robin T. Hessel to Ruth A. Miller, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• David S. Madsen, Lisa M. Madsen to Ronald R. Stafford, Jane M. Stafford, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• David T. Evans, Kathy J. Evans to Robert T. Evans, property in Union Township, $1.
• Cynthia S. Fisher trustee to Sharon D. McCuen, Debra Grunenberg, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Dale E. Shannon, Joanne W. Shannon to John Dockey Timbrell, Roswitha Maria Timbrell, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• J. Lawrence Ginsberg, Catherine Marie Ginsberg to Donald B. Remmey Jr., property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Charles M. Arnold, Yvonne C. Arnold to Lindsey A. Miller, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Rubens Ruba, Beth Ann Ruba to Shane Russell Kiefer, Alana Jane Jajko, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jason C. Brosius, Paula J. Brosius to Cynthia K. Briner, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Earl Z. Weaver, Emma Z. Weaver to Earl Ray Weaver, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Beth A. Beam to Christopher R. Varney, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Arlene Weeks to Michael Ritter, Alice M. Ritter, property in Kelly Township, $270,000.
• Michael M. Molesevich to Alisa Fairweather, Steven Grover, property in Lewisburg, $260,000.
• Tammy S. Machin to Andrew P. Murray, Julia R. Murray, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Denise L. McClintock to Colby T. Crissinger, Heidi A. Crissinger, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Paul E. Tarves, Marsha M. Tarves to Nathan A. Tompkins, Rachel L. Tompkins, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
