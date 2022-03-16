Historical association preparing for gala

WATSONTOWN — A sense of excitement was in the air Tuesday morning, as volunteers with the Watsontown Historical Association sorted through donations which will be on the auction block during a gala affair to be held Saturday evening, March 19.
The association’s first gala will begin at 5 p.m. at the Watson Inn.
The event will feature a meal, casino games, raffles and auction items, and entertainment by The 86 Band and Ravi Evans.
Association board members Diana Johnson and Erica Frey pointed to a train set and blanket as being among the featured items which will be up for auction during the fundraiser.
While the time to order tickets for the event has passed, Frey said at 8 p.m. the doors will open, with those wishing to attend being able to gain entry by paying a cover charge.
She noted that those who arrive at 8, or after, will be able to enjoy everything taking place that evening, with the exception of the meal.
“There were a lot of people we didn’t get RSVPs from who said they wanted to come, but they had another commitment,” Frey said.
By opening the doors for a cover charge, after the meal has been served, Frey said those with other commitments will still be able to enjoy the festivities.
Two speakers will be featured during the event, Northumberland County Commissioner Joe Klebon and Watsontown businessman Rick Wolfe.
“(Wolfe) has some stories he’s excited about sharing,” Frey said. “One is informational. One is a ‘good old days’ story.”
At least 130 people are expected to attend the gala.
Proceeds from the gala will go toward a $200,000 capital fund drive the association has launched in an effort to purchase the former Santander Bank building.
During its Dec. 13 meeting, Watsontown Borough Council approved selling the former bank building to the historical association, for $120,000.
Frey said the organization must raise those funds by July 1.
While the association must raise $120,000 to purchase the former bank building, Frey said the additional funds will be needed in order to upgrade various features of the building.
Checks to support the capital campaign can be sent to the Watsontown Historical Association, P.O. Box 4, Watsontown, PA 17777.
