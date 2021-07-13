LEWISBURG — Stacey Kifolo, East Buffalo Township (EBT) manager, told supervisors Monday evening that a township offer to extend an employment agreement would not be accepted.
Kifolo, in a statement made during the monthly meeting of supervisors, then formally notified the board of her resignation with Friday, Aug. 13 noted as her final day. She said careful consideration went into the decision, but a career opportunity had emerged which was better suited to personal and professional growth.
Kifolo credited her time with the township for offering valuable opportunities, but was most thankful to have served her hometown community.
“I certainly more than anyone else I think know the struggles of getting the township from where it was where I found it and the way I found it,” Kifolo said. “My goal was always that I’d leave it in better condition than I found it, and that goal has been accomplished.”
Char Gray, EBT supervisor chair, credited Kifolo for the cost savings at the township level. She added that Kifolo’s value to the township exceeded her salary “10 to 20 times.” The township manager’s salary was budged for a $89,000 for 2021.
Supervisor Matt Schumacher credited Kifolo for improving the financial condition of the township, noting “what you’ve done for us isn’t to be forgotten.”
Kifolo, the first-ever EBT manager, originally began in 2012 but previously stepped aside three years ago. Kifolo stayed on part time to work with an incoming township manager.
However, Kifolo returned to the full-time job after the resignation of Jamie Shrawder after about four months.
It was noted that a candidate had applied for the manager’s job, opened earlier this year.
Jolene Helwig, EBT secretary, was named interim manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.