LEWISBURG — Thousands of residents from across Pennsylvania are preparing to dive into Lewisburg as Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium will host an annual event for high school students who enjoy taking to the water.
The 2023 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association's (PIAA) 2023 PIAA Girls' and Boys' Swimming and Diving Championships will be held March 14-18 at Bucknell.
"There's been a multi-year contract between Bucknell University and the PIAA to hold the event at Bucknell, since at least 2008, so this has been going on for at least the past 15 years," said Andrew Miller, executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau.
Miller estimates around 5,000 people from across Pennsylvania come to Lewisburg for the championships, which has a $1.6 million estimated economic impact on the region.
"Most of the money spent in the region is spent on lodging and dining," said Miller. "What's nice is that the PIAA event comes at a quiet time of year. Unfortunately, business is down this year compared to other years, it's down to almost COVID levels.
"We expect more people taking day trips to the area because hotel rates are high. No matter, we still feel it will have a positive impact on the area."
The event not only bolster's Lewisburg's economy, but the region as a whole.
"People utilize hotels from Lewisburg, Shamokin Dam, to Danville and Williamsport," Miller explained. "For us here at the visitors center, we work with downtown business giving them signs to put in their windows welcoming visitors to the downtown. We also tie blue and gold ribbons, the colors of the PIAA, on the meters in the downtown to provide some welcoming hospitality. We also provide businesses with discounted coupons for use at various restaurants and shops. We have it down to a science to make it feel like home for those attending."
Should inclement weather arise during the week, the visitor's bureau works to keep visitors informed.
"If indeed the weather should be bad, we work together to meet those challenges," Miller said. "Ultimately the decision is up to the PIAA on any scheduling changes. If a change is made, we immediately pick up the phone and call the hotels in the region to have them alert their guests to those changes. Bucknell contacts the teams and coaches of the changes as well."
A Lewisburg swim shop is among the businesses in the region preparing for a busy week ahead.
"I will be busy because I'm the only swim shop in the area," said Mary Jones, manager of D and J Sports, at 234 Market St. "What brings business to the downtown is actually the schedule of the competition."
"They have prelims during the morning hours and then the finals during the afternoon," she explained. "The in-between time gives the parents, especially, time to tour the downtown before going back for the afternoon meets."
Typically, participants don't come to her store to purchase swimsuits.
"When these kids come here to race they already have everything they need," Jones said. "Most of the students, at least in this area, I have already fitted them with high-quality suits."
Some of those suits cost around $500 dollars.
While D and J Sports typically doesn't sell swimsuits during the championships, it is ready to assist in the event of an emergency.
"Some of the weird things that have happened is being called by a coach at 8:30 at night because their student has ripped their suit and they need an immediate replacement," said Jones.
While the suits are designed for compression to make a swimmer more streamlined in the water, she said the suit is not what wins the race.
"There's a misconception if a swimmer buys this suit it will make them swim faster, but that's not the case," said Jones.
It's the hard work these students put in sometimes, swimming for several hours multiple times a day.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
