MIFFLINBURG — The Friends of R.B. Winter State Park will hold a Volunteer Workday starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the park, 17215 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg.
Volunteers will perform trail maintenance and remove invasive plant species at various locations.
For more information, visit www.friendsofrbwinter.org
Workdays are held from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of each month.
