LEWISBURG — A loan program that helps small businesses is providing further relief by waiving fees and the first several months of payments on certain loans.
SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) offers the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 504 loan program throughout Pennsylvania which features fixed rates, long terms, and low down payments. Now, certain fees associated with the loan are being waived because of the CARES Act passed late last year. The fee elimination lowers the out-of-pocket cost to the borrower and the effective rate of the 504 loan from the rates that are quoted.
The SBA also will pay the first three months of payments on behalf of the borrower for loans approved by the SBA by Sept. 30, depending on availability of funds.
Doug Wilburn, director of SEDA-COG’s Business Finance program, said this is welcome news for many small businesses that are struggling through the pandemic.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the economy, and we hear from so many clients how the SBA 504 loan program gives their business the boost it needs to grow by freeing up working capital. Now, this new fee and payment waiver gives businesses breathing room, especially during these difficult times,” Wilburn said.
The SBA 504 loan program can meet many growing businesses’ needs, including purchase of an existing building, new construction, or a building renovation. It also can be used to buy equipment and refinance existing real estate or equipment debt.
Businesses can finance up to 40% of a project at a long-term fixed rate. Lower down payment for as little as 10% helps businesses preserve working capital. Real estate purchases get a 20- or 25-year term and amortization with no balloon payment.
Equipment purchases can also be financed through the 504 program with a 10-year term and amortization.
Eligible applicants include for-profit businesses that occupy a majority of their space with a net worth of less than $15 million and less than $5 million in profit after taxes.
For more information about SBA 504 loans through SEDA-COG, contact John Reichard at jreichard@seda-cog.org or 570-850-0195.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.