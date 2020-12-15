MECHANICSBURG — Pennsylvania American Water will be hosting a series of virtual information sessions about its customer assistance programs, with the first to be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.
Representatives from Pennsylvania American Water and the company’s H2O Help to Others program administrator, Dollar Energy Fund, will provide information about the company’s H2O Help to Others Program, which offers financial assistance for income-eligible customers, including grants of up to $500 per year, discounts on monthly water and wastewater charges, and water-saving devices and education.
The company will also explain how all customers can set up payment arrangements, sign up for budget billing, and reduce water usage to lower their monthly bills.
Pennsylvania American Water recently informed customers that it was extending its suspension of water service shutoffs until April. However, the company is urging customers who are facing financial hardships to not wait to seek assistance until a shutoff is looming and is conducting additional outreach to encourage participation in its assistance programs.
To access the live session, visit https://bit.ly/2JWLHNA a few minutes prior to the event.
A second information session is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Sessions will be recorded and posted to the company’s YouTube channel for customers who cannot participate live.
