LEWISBURG — Marty Makary, MD, MPH, public health researcher and Bucknell graduate, will deliver this year’s 11th Annual Charles P. Fasano, DO Memorial Lecture at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at the Campus Theatre, 412 Market St., Lewisburg. The topic will be Modern Medicine’s Transparency Revolution.
Makary is a New York Times bestselling author and healthcare expert at Johns Hopkins University. He writes for The Wall Street Journal and served in leadership at the World Health Organization. Makary is the recipient of the 2020 Business Book of the Year Award for his most recent book, "The Price We Pay."
Clinically, Makary is the chief of Islet Transplant Surgery at Johns Hopkins and is the recipient of the Nobility in Science Award from the National Pancreas Foundation. He has been a visiting professor at more 25 medical schools, has published more than 250 peer-reviewed scientific articles, and has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine.
A graduate of Bucknell, Thomas Jefferson, and Harvard universities, he completed his surgical residency at Georgetown University and his specialty training at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
This lecture is held annually in memory of Fasano, who started practicing medicine in the Susquehanna River Valley in 1973. Partnering with Domenick Ronco, DO, in 1983, their practice practice grew into the Family Practice Center, PC, which currently has 40 practice sites throughout Central Pennsylvania.
Fasano died in March 2009. Following his passing, his children, family, Evangelical Community Hospital physicians, Family Practice Center and other friends formed the Fasano Memorial Lecture Endowment Fund, honoring his commitment to education and medicine.
