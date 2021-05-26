DANVILLE — Geisinger is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
The clinics are being held: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Vaccine Center, 116 Kerr Ave., Jersey Shore; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center, 300 Keystone Ave., Pittston; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center, 400 Highland Ave. Ext., Lewistown.
Geisinger is offering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at all locations, which is a two-dose vaccine administered 21 days apart. Walk-in vaccines are available to anyone age 12 and over. Those under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian with them to receive their vaccine doses.
The vaccine centers are staffed with pediatric teams, including pediatricians, to answer any questions and assist with the vaccinations. Geisinger continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines by appointment at its four vaccine centers, and those can be made through myGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657.
To check on additional walk-in vaccine days and times, and for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit geisinger.org/COVIDVax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.