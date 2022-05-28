SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University Kids' College will present Kids Summer Camp July 11-15.
A morning session will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. for students in second through fifth grade.
The following courses will be offered: Fast Forward: Into the Future; It’s in the Bag! Elizabeth Hummel Huff, Co-Instructor; and Design Space: S.T.E.A.M. Style.
An afternoon session will be offered from 1:30 to 3 p.m., for students in second through fifth grade.
The following afternoon courses will be offered: Explore! Learn! Play! Create!; and World in a Whirl.
Limited scholarships are available.
Junior Writers’ Workshops will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 20-24 and July 27-31, for students in sixth through eighth grade.
Afternoon Special Topics will be offered from 1 to 3:30 p.m. July 20-24.
For more information or to register, call 570-372-4354 or visit www.susqu.edu/oem.
