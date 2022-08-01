SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna University women's basketball team is looking for sponsors for their Third Annual Golf Tournament.
Registration and check-in for the fundraiser is scheduled for noon, Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Bucknell Golf Club, 366 Smoketown Road, Lewisburg. The format will be a 4-person scramble that will include a hot dog and drink at the turn, a meal after the round, on-course competitions, raffle baskets, and payouts for the top two places in two flights.
