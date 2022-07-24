MILTON — The Central PA Business and Education Association, a 501c3 nonprofit organization under the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, will look to refocus and redouble its efforts to connect students with business professionals through programs designed to foster job skills and strengthen the region’s workforce.

Tea Jay Aikey, chamber president and CEO, said that in the process of revising the nonprofit’s business and education coordinator position, she came to feel the aims of organization needed to be brought more in line with changing conditions in education and the workforce.

