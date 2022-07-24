MILTON — The Central PA Business and Education Association, a 501c3 nonprofit organization under the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, will look to refocus and redouble its efforts to connect students with business professionals through programs designed to foster job skills and strengthen the region’s workforce.
Tea Jay Aikey, chamber president and CEO, said that in the process of revising the nonprofit’s business and education coordinator position, she came to feel the aims of organization needed to be brought more in line with changing conditions in education and the workforce.
“When the 501c3 was established, it was supposed to be be responsible for planning, reviewing and overseeing all the different things concerning business and education as a whole,” Aikey said. “Longstanding, we need to keep up with the times and what the needs are, and I just thought this was a great time to do this as we were redesigning the open position.”
Aikey said she envisions the committee as a broad-based group of individuals from all facets of the Business and Education Association’s purview.
“My first mission is to make sure anyone who falls under the category of business professionals, educators, students, and education institutions is able to come to the table and examine the issues and talk about what programs are in existence.” she said.
In addition to the seminars and trainings held by the association — as well as career fairs, legislative events and job shadowing opportunities — the revised coordinator position as well as the steering committee will look to connect members of the community to an array of educational and professional programs offered locally and at a state and national level.
“There are lots of different initiatives out there and it’s important that the overall audience in the region is aware of all these programs already in existence,” Aikey said. “There are a lot of great programs but I think there’s just some missing links. I think connecting people and groups is one of our high-rated qualities as an organization and connections are key to letting people know about these programs going forward.”
She gave an example of an intern at the Central PA Chamber who — despite being an adept employee with a strong work ethic — hadn’t learned to type, a necessary skill in today’s job market. The Business and Education Association was able to connect that intern with a program offering free typing classes.
“I think sometimes we lose sight of those soft skills, and by searching we’ve found there are programs available at no cost to the citizens here,” Aikey said.
Now, her mission is to expand the scope of the association to service as a broad a base as possible, and that starts with ensuring all students are given business and career opportunities.
“We have had a great positive impact on students, but it was just a handful and we need to have a much larger impact,” Aikey said.
She explained that she wants to highlight students who excel not just in academics and athletics, but in technical and vocational skills as well, and expand internship, apprenticeship and job shadowing opportunities across the range of students’ interests and needs.
Aikey said she’s started outreach to business professionals and educators in the region to join the steering committee and has 15 potential members already, and plans to continue growing the ranks of its advisors as they re-envision the Business and Education Association’s initiatives.
“It’s not going to happen overnight, but it’s going to be great to have everyone come together and talk about the needs of the students, the needs of the districts and the needs of the employers,” Aikey said.
Staff writer Matt Stulberg can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email matts@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.