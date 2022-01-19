KUTZTOWN — Kutztown University has announced its dean's list for the fall semester.
To be named to the list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.
Local students named to the list include:
• Cameron Crites of Milton
• Elizabeth Crites of Milton
• Jordan Derr of Milton
• Emaleigh Greb of Mifflinburg
• Ashley Groover of Watsontown
• Cara Kennedy of Milton
• Anne Metrocavage of Coal Township
• Jessa Paczkoski of Coal Township
• Nina Willow of Milton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.