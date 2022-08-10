Ducky derby winners announced

DANVILLE — Service 1st Federal Credit Union held its annual Charity Duck Derby Saturday, Aug. 6, raising $15,000 for two local charities.
A strong crowd turned out to join Service 1st’s Mascot Crissie and cheer for thousands of rubber duckies as they raced down the Susquehanna River toward the finish line, located just past the Danville/Riverside Bridge.
More than 3,515 ducks were part of the derby, a new record for the event. Funds raised by this year’s Duck Derby will be combined with those raised during Service 1st’s 28th Annual Charity Golf Tournament being held on Friday, Aug. 26, to benefit The Good Samaritan Mission and ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund.
Leading up to the event, individuals could purchase tickets for either a single duck or a flock of five ducks.
The following the ticket holders had numbers which matched those of the six ducks representing first through fifth place, and the duckie that finished last: 1. Ticket 1264, Jackie Hart, $500; 2. Ticket 725, Gail Haupt, $100; 3. Ticket 478, Elaine Schlegel, $100; 4. Ticket 1081, Michelle Loff, $100; 5. Ticket 1339, Laura Chocki, $100; Last, Ticket 3188, Elissa Concini, a special prize.
A member of the Duck Derby Committee will be reaching out to each of the winners. In additional to the race, attendees enjoyed balloons, children’s activities and refreshments, including free pizza.
