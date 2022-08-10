Ducky derby winners announced

Service 1st Federal Credit Union staff at the Duck Derby. From left, Alison Luzenski, Loan Support specialist; Steve Endress, chairperson, Service 1st Board of Directors; Brett Johnson, vice president Lending and Duck Derby Committee co-chair; Bill Lavage, president/CEO; Dave Shope, assistant vice president Business Development and Duck Derby Committee co-chair; Mike Thomas, chief financial officer; Kim Wolfe, HR generalist; and Suzette Sands, administrative assistant to the CEO.

 Provided by Service 1st Federal Credit Union

DANVILLE — Service 1st Federal Credit Union held its annual Charity Duck Derby Saturday, Aug. 6, raising $15,000 for two local charities.

A strong crowd turned out to join Service 1st’s Mascot Crissie and cheer for thousands of rubber duckies as they raced down the Susquehanna River toward the finish line, located just past the Danville/Riverside Bridge.

