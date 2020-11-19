LEWISBURG — A 23-year-old Selinsgrove man is facing robbery, aggravated assault and related charges stemming from an alleged attack on security officers at Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers from Milton reported the arrest of Jeremy Welch stemming from the alleged incident at 12:54 p.m. Nov. 16 at the hospital.
Welch allegedly forcefully took a taser from a security officer at the hospital, and attempted to flee on foot. When he was restrained by a pair of security officers — Edward Netzband, 56, of Watsontown, and William Douglas, 69, of West Milton — Welch allegedly fought back, resulting in minor injuries to the officers.
Troopers said Welch was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, theft and harassment. He was jailed in Union County pending a preliminary hearing.
