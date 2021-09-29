Northumberland County Sentences
• Shihee Lane, 27, of Shamokin, $200 fine plus costs for driving under suspension; $100 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Delonte Sherrell, 25, of Erie, three to 12 months in county jail, credit for 12 months previously served in prison, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Christian Fegley, 20, of Sunbury, time served to six months in jail, $300 fine plus costs for violation of court order.
• Brandon Hendricks, 39, of Danville, $50 fine plus costs and placed on probation for a year for possession of drug paraphernalia. Hendricks received a concurrent sentence of probation for a year and a $50 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Jonathan Keller, 24, nine months to two years in prison, fine of $50 plus costs for intent to deliver. The sentence is to run concurrent with a sentence imposed in Lebanon County.
• Robert Shingara, 56, of Sunbury, $200 fine plus costs for DUI. He received a concurrent sentence of two years of probation, license suspension, $1,485.94 in restitution to the Zerbe Township Police Department and a $250 fine plus costs for eluding an officer.
• Jasmine Reynolds, 38, of Philadelphia, costs of prosecution for retail theft and harassment.
• Raymond Cordy, 63, of Wilkes-Barre, costs of prosecution and $715.91 in restitution to Weis Markets for two counts of retail theft.
• Stefan Webel, 33, of Milton, costs of prosecution and $14.08 in restitution to Fuel On for retail theft.
• Jonathon Desper, 31, $200 fine plus costs of prosecution for possession of a small amount of marijuana.
• Timothy Jeremiah, 31, of Coal Township, 18 months to three years in jail with 52 days credit for time served, $250 fine plus costs for firearms not to be carried without a license.
• Karol Franzyshen, 38, of Shamokin, a year of probation and costs of prosecution for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Franzyshen was also ordered to pay costs of prosecution for public drunkenness.
• Rowell Casari, 77, of Kulpmont, probation for six months and a $300 fine plus costs for DUI. Casari was also ordered to a $300 fine plus costs for operating a vehicle without insurance and $100 fine plus costs for driving a vehicle without registration.
• Joseph Schwartz, 57, of Mount Carmel, probation with restrictive conditions for six months with house arrest and electronic monitoring for a month, license suspension for a year and a $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
LEWISBURG — Francis W. Redican, 55, of Pittsburgh, was charged with misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance after a traffic stop.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that at 10:42 p.m. Sept. 17 at North Seventh and St. Mary streets, a vehicle driven by Redican failed to stop at a stop sign.
Redican was charged after field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test which alleged alcohol use.
DUI
UNION TOWNSHIP — Malik D. Milton, 26, of Laurel, Md., was charged with four counts of misdemeanor DUI, marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession after a traffic stop.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that at 9:24 a.m. Aug. 10 along the Westbranch Highway near Groover Road, a vehicle driven by Milton was stopped for speeding and was searched after officers claimed to have smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana.
Milton was charged after results of a blood test were returned.
DUI
LEWISBURG — David B. Yoder, 21, of Lewisburg, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance after a traffic stop.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police said that they stopped a vehicle allegedly driven by Yoder at about 12:34 a.m. Aug. 25 at South Seventh and St. Louis streets for allegedly speeding and driving carelessly.
Yoder, who will also face a variety of summary allegations, was charged after failing a preliminary breath test but declining a chemical blood test.
Megan’s law violation
LEWISBURG — Christopher M. Barton, 23, of Lewisburg, was charged with felony failure to comply with registration requirements after an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police said that on the morning of Sept. 13 they were alerted by the state police Megan’s Law unit that Barton had failed to “check in” during an address verification period.
Barton was taken into custody without incident.
Marijuana possession
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Teashya M. Crawford, 23, of Mount Carmel, was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop
Troopers said that they stopped a vehicle allegedly owned and driven by Crawford at 4:46 p.m. June 22 along Route 45 near Fairground Road for a suspended license.
Crawford was charged after a trooper allegedly saw a bag of presumed marijuana on a seat before searching the vehicle.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Krsiti L. Sholley, 40, of Berwick, was charged with felony theft (alter label or price marking) after a report of a retail theft and investigation.
Troopers said that at 4:58 p.m. April 22, at 120 AJK Blvd., they met with Walmart loss prevention personnel who alleged that Sholley and an accomplice covered the price codes on items so that they would only be charged $1.38 apiece at the self-checkout.
Those items allegedly included a mattress pad, toaster and tie-dye set totaling over $120 in actual retail cost.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Robert A. Saxton, 37, of Lewisburg, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft under ring and receiving stolen property after an investigation.
Troopers were dispatched on Aug. 15 to 120 AJK Blvd. where Walmart asset protection personnel produced video allegedly showing Saxton switching price tags on merchandise and using the self-checkout on eight separate occasions.
Total alleged value of the merchandise was $1,375.91.
District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch, Mifflinburg Strangulation
UNION TOWNSHIP — Cord M. Knouse, 31, of Selinsgrove, was charged with misdemeanor strangulation, simple assault and indecent assault without consent of other after a report of an assault.
Troopers alleged that Knouse, the former boyfriend of the victim, invited her to his residence but did not permit her to leave and became aggressive for no apparent reason.
The victim was alleged to have been grabbed by the throat leaving red marks on her neck and had her hair yanked causing pains in the neck area.
State Police At Milton DUI
LEWISBURG — A New Jersey man was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop at 12:53 a.m. Sept. 18 along South Derr Drive and St. Louis Street, Lewisburg, Union County.
Troopers said Gregory Evans, 59, of Princeton, N.J., was charged after a 2020 Volvo was stopped.
DUI
LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg man has been charged after he was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop at 1:52 a.m. Sept. 18 along North Seventh and St. Mary streets, Lewisburg, Union County.
Derek Scott, 54, was charged after a 2005 Ford Escape was stopped, police noted.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Two injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 1:29 p.m. Sept. 19 along Old Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2020 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Nicole Barrett, 31, of Watsontown, turned northbound onto Old Route 15 from an off ramp and struck a 2005 Chrysler TC driven by Annette Miller, 53, of White Deer.
Both drivers were belted, with troopers noting that Barrett sustained a possible injury. Miller sustained a suspected minor injury.
Barrett was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
1-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg teenager was not reported to be injured in a crash which occurred at 9:42 a.m. Sept. 24 along Forest Hill Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2008 Honda Accord driven by Ethan Woolsey, 18, swerved to avoid two deer and struck an embankment. Woolsey, who was belted, was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 11:43 a.m. Sept. 23 along Vansant Road, west of Narehood Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2007 Dodge Caliber driven by Savanna Ackley, 36, of Danville, went off the roadway and struck a bush.
Ackley, who was belted, was not injured. She was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Burglary
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Someone accessed the barn of a 77-year-old Washingtonville man and attempted to access other parts of the barn by damaging an exterior wall, though no items were taken.
The alleged incident was reported at 8:40 a.m. Sept. 15 along Bush Road, Derry Township, Montour County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Harassment
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Milton man closed a car door on the arm of a 17-year-old Milton woman during a verbal altercation, troopers said.
The incident occurred at 10:20 p.m. Sept. 26 along Grange Hall Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — An 83-year-old New Columbia woman and an 84-year-old New Columbia man were charged with harassment as the result of a domestic disturbance.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 9:37 a.m. Sept. 22 along New Columbia Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Criminal mischief
NEW BERLIN — Someone threw a rock through a window at the residence of a 73-year-old Plum Street residence in New Berlin, Union County, troopers reported.
The alleged incident occurred at 8 p.m. Sept. 27. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Criminal mischief
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Someone damaged a 2007 Dodge owned by a 51-year-old Milton woman.
The vehicle was scratched and a door handle was broken, troopers said. The damage occurred between 10 p.m. Sept. 26 and 11:08 p.m. Sept. 27 along File Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Scattering rubbish
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Someone dumped garbage along Vogt Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Norrthumberland County.
Troopers said the incident occurred sometime between 6 p.m. Sept. 24 and noon Sept. 27 on property belonging to a 64-year-old Middleburg man. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
