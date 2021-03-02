DANVILLE — Geisinger is alerting patients to recent reports of scammers trying to steal personal data by posing as COVID vaccine schedulers.
The suspected fraudulent activity involves automated calls and/or text messages or live callers reaching out to Geisinger patients under the guise of scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine. The scammers are asking patients for their name, date of birth and Social Security number in order to schedule a vaccine appointment.
The community and patients should be aware that Geisinger will never ask for a Social Security number, and if someone asks for it, it is a scam. Anyone receiving such a call should hang up or not respond.
For more information about this scam and to learn about ways to protect your personal information, visit geisinger.org/security.
If you receive a call that is unexpected, suspicious or about which you have any doubts, you should hang up and call Geisinger directly at 800-275-6401 or check your myGeisinger account for messages.
