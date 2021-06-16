MILTON — The Milton Area School District school board on Tuesday approved moving forward with a potential $4.9 million project to upgrade the high school’s HVAC system.
Damion Spahr, of SitelogIQ, spoke to the board in depth about the proposed upgrades to the system. The work is expected to include: Installing new chilled water piping, unit ventilators and fan coil units; adding a four-pipe system to shop classrooms; providing re-heating capabilities to the cafeteria, gym and auditorium; and upgrading automatic temperature control systems to direct digital controls.
With the board’s approval Tuesday, Spahr said the work will be placed out to bid. However, he expects the bids to come back within the $4.9 million estimated price tag for the project.
He proposed the district fund $1.9 million of the project by using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSERS) funds it has been awarded, with the remainder to be financed through funds borrowed by the district.
Earlier this year, the board approved moving forward with borrowing $9.995 million.
At the time, Business Administrator Derrek Fink explained the borrowing was part of a $30 million borrowing plan outlined in 2019. In 2022, he said the district intends to borrow $8.325 million as part of the process.
Fink said funds borrowed will be placed in the district’s construction fund. In January, the board approved $14.1 million in contracts for the renovation of the high school’s athletic facility, and construction of an 18,495-square-foot wellness facility at the complex. That work is ongoing.
Renovation work is also expected to take place at Baugher Elementary School.
Spahr expects to provide the board with bids for the HVAC project to be approved in July. He said as much of the work as possible will be completed by the start of the 2021-2022 school year, with the remainder of the work to be done on evenings and weekends through February.
“You are not going to loose heating you are not going to loose cooling,” Spahr said. “We are going to keep that running.”
The board also heard a presentation from Doug Neidich, of GreenWorks Development.
Neidich proposed having solar panels installed on the roofs of buildings in the district in order for the district to save energy costs.
According to Neidich, the district may be eligible for $450,000 in state incentives if it installs a solar-powered system in the district. He said the incentives are available on a first-come, first-served basis to entities which opt to switch to solar power.
In the first year, he estimated the system will save the district $20,000 in energy costs.
While there are no costs to the district to sign on to the program, Neidich said the company recommends the district purchase the solar system outright after a five-year period, at a cost of $2.5 million to the district.
Board member Brett Hosterman said he looks forward to further discussing future solar options for the district.
Upon questioning from board member Kevin Fry, Hosterman provided an update on the district’s capital campaign.
According to Hosterman, the campaign committee will be meeting in the coming week to discuss how to unveil the public phase of the campaign.
Hosterman said the committee is discussing offering commemorative bricks for purchase, as well as plaques to be placed on seats in the auditorium and football stadium. In addition, he said sponsorship banners for the stadium will be available for $10,000.
In other business, the board approved:
• Retaining Beard Legal Group, of Altoona, as school solicitor from July 1 through June 30.
• The following coaching resignations: Jenny DeLong, head girls tennis coach; Madison East, junior high softball coach; Maggi Gola, head softball coach; Greg Scoggins, head golf; and Greg Wilt, head boys tennis;
• The following coaches for 2021-2022: Philip Davis, head football, $7,697; Matt Wenrich, head JV football, $5,029; Curt Zettlemoyer, assistant JV football, $4,429; Brandon Bower, assistant JV football, $2,214.50; Nate Minium, assistant JV football, $2,214.50; Joshua Bradley, assistant JV football, $4,429; Chad Lytle, head middle school, $2,127; Chris Wolfe, middle school assistant football, $1,524; Glen Pfleegor, middle school assistant football, $3,048; Brady Chappell, middle school assistant football, $3,048; Brandee Krall, head field hockey, $5,525; Alicia Ditty, JV field hockey, $2,214.50; Jessica Fuschetti, JV field hockey, $2,214.50; Tom Leeser, head cross country, $5,525; Janna Bond, assistant cross country, $4,429; Matt Ishman, junior high cross country, $3,048; Eric Yoder, head boys soccer, $5,525; Brett Ballo, assistant boys soccer, $2,214.50; Rick Lincoln, assistant boys soccer, $2,214.50; Rod Harris, head girls soccer, $5,525; E. Bing Pursel, assistant girls soccer, $2,214.50; Patrick McCarthy, assistant girls soccer, $2,214.50; Nathan Richie, head golf, $4,429; Traci Ferguson, head cheerleading, $7,697; Beth Swartz, assistant cheerleading, $3,239; Leighanne Crawford, assistant cheerleading, $3,239; and Stachen Minium, assistant cheerleading, $3,239.
• The following support staff resignations and retirements: Caleb Colley, custodian, one year with the district; Jill Dunkle, middle school principal secretary, 24 years with the district; Pamela Dunmeyer, special education paraprofessional, six years with the district; Virginia Howell, food service worker, five years with the district; Ira Long, custodian, two years with the district; and Lori Reynolds, custodian, one year with the district.
• The following professional staff resignations and retirements; Brianna Hauck, second grade teacher, three years with the district; Joshua Meck, fourth grade teacher, two years with the district; Rebecca Pierce, special education teacher, five years with the district; Shalee Ward, special education teacher, four years with the district.
• The following transfers; Kimberly Bridy, from first grade at White Deer elementary to middle school reading specialist; and Cassandra Urso, from fifth grade at White Deer elementary to third grade at Baugher elementary.
• Hiring: Seth Decker, elementary dean of students, $74,574; Meghan Zettelmoyer, fifth grade at White Deer elementary, $50,767; Connor Sees, third grade at White Deer elementary, $50,767; Chelcea Buck, fourth grade at Baugher elementary, $50,767; and Brandy Digan, second grade at Baugher elementary, $51,767.
• Accepted a $1,330 check from the Sounds on the Susquehanna Drum Drum and Bugle Corps Competition, a nonprofit organization which has disbanded. The funds are to be used for the district’s elementary music program.
Addison Baker, a first-grade student at Baugher Elementary School, was named June Citizen of the Month. She is the daughter of Matthew and Casie Baker.
The meeting included a 90-minute executive session.
While Tuesday’s meeting was held online via Zoom, it was noted that members of the public will again be permitted to attend future meetings in person. The board meetings have been held in a virtual format throughout the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
