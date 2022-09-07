Church announces donation, scholarships

LEWISBURG — Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church recently presented a $5,000 donation to Haven Ministries of Sunbury.
The money was drawn from the Church’s Kunkel Trust. Haven Ministries is currently fundraising to facilitate an addition to its current headquarters. Haven Ministries’ mission is to provide temporary shelter and food, daily life skills and help in finding work for residents of Snyder, Union, and Northumberland counties.
The church also announced the awarding of 2022-2023 scholarship monies to college student members.
The following received scholarships: Katelyn Coleman, Alyssa Coleman, Anna Baker, Alex Koontz, Kennedie Lauver, Elijah Adams, Grant Adams, Amanda Albright, Bailee Lauver, Ronnie Lentz, Dakotah Snyder, Aaron Velez and Ryan Velez.
Students must meet academic and membership requirements in order to receive the scholarship. The scholarship money is drawn from the church’s Kunkel Trust.
