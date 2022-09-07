Church announces donation, scholarships

Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Lewisburg recently presented a $5,000 donation to Haven Ministries. From left, Allison Walter, program aide at Haven Ministries; Christy Zeigler, director at Haven Ministries; and Rick Faux, council president, Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.

 Provided by Gary Parks

LEWISBURG — Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church recently presented a $5,000 donation to Haven Ministries of Sunbury.

The money was drawn from the Church’s Kunkel Trust. Haven Ministries is currently fundraising to facilitate an addition to its current headquarters. Haven Ministries’ mission is to provide temporary shelter and food, daily life skills and help in finding work for residents of Snyder, Union, and Northumberland counties.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.