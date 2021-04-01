WILLIAMSPORT — The National Association of Landscape Professionals Foundation has awarded $1,000 scholarships to each of four Pennsylvania College of Technology landscape/horticulture technology students on behalf of industry benefactors.
Honored virtually during NALP’s 45th annual National Collegiate Landscape Competition held March 15-19 were: Nick Bianchi, of Archbald, recipient of The Ruppert Landscape Company Scholarship; Erick V. Kennedy, of Williamsport, RM Landscape and Lemcke Family Scholarship; Joanne S. Kim, of Williamsport, Chapel Valley Landscape Co. – The Reeve Family Scholarship; and Cyra E. Sterner, of Williamsport, Jacobsen Landscape Design and Construction Scholarship.
Bianchi and Kim are enrolled in the major’s landscape emphasis. Kennedy and Sterner are in its plant production emphasis.
Penn College students taking part in some of the NCLC’s online events included Kennedy, who finished sixth out of 76 entries in Woody Ornamental Plant ID and 14th among 50 competitors in Interior Plant Identification; and Sara L. Plankenhorn, an applied management major from Williamsport, who placed 19th in Woody Ornamental Plant ID.
Grant Walters, of Dover, competed in six categories: Hardscape Installation, finishing 12th out of 46 participants; Business Management, 22nd of 44; Compact Excavator Operation, 22nd of 40; Construction Cost Estimating, seventh of 12; Maintenance Cost Estimating, ninth of 10; and Safety Management, 72nd of 76.
