Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Justin Bechtel, 30, of Sunbury, and Erin Grizzle, 28, f Sunbury.
• Ryan Leib, 25, of Sunbury, and Brooke Crowley, 25, of Sunbury.
• Brea Batman, 29, of Shamokin, and Cherokee Anderson, 27, of Shamokin.
• Justin Wertz, 36, of Sunbury, and Ashley Klick, 25, of Sunbury.
• Beatriz Morales Figueroa, 22, of Sunbury, and Sebastian Velez, 22, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• David M. Hontz and Rebecca G. Hontz to Peter Mark Jansson, Megan Jansson, Dan Wirnsberger and Dana Wirnsberger, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Tilman A. Anspach and Virginia F. Anspach to Kenneth E. Day and Linda P. Day, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Mary Lou Rearick estate and Luanne R. Shrawder exeuctrix to Nancy J. Aikey, property in Milton, $1.
• Moralez Family Property Holdings LLC to Joseph D. Moralez, property in Milton, $1.
• Clarence Paul Baker and Saiya Baker to Baker Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Clarence P. Baker trustee, Saiya Baker trustee and Terry Baker trustee, property in Riverside, $1.
• James E. Stigerwalt and Brenda F. Stigerwalt to Danielle Cook, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Jack Fiedler and Jolene Fiedler to Larisa O. Karpeshov, property in Lewis Township, $258,000.
• Daniel A. Wynn to Jonathan R. Todor, property in Milton, $185,000.
• Pamela L. Pesarchick and Robert F. Pesarchick to FK Investments LLC, property in Coal Township, $160,000.
• Robert F. Psarchick and Pamela L. Pesarchick to FK Investments LLC, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Adam J. Mchale to Michael Blake Richardson and Kayla D. Richardson, property in Rush Township, $351,000.
• Adam D. Rebuck, Ashley M. Celliti and Ashley M. Rebuck to Christopher P. Ryals and Maureen E. Ryals, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Andrew S. Long and Silvia Long to Brian P. Long, property in Point Township, $1.
• Valorie Clark, Michael W. Clark and Susan Rosetta to Robert Nolan, property in Kulpmont, $46,000.
• Jeremy A. Strohecker and Sara L. Strohecker to Hilltop Eden Farm and Produce LLC, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, 41.
• Brian R. Seidel to Randall Murphy, property in Upper Augusta Township, $190,000.
• Don Cotner Farms LP to Bralyn Properties LLC, property in Rush Township, $5,050,000.
• John M. Kuzo, Joseph G. Kuzo and Kuzo Brothers to Joseph Shiller and Irina Shiller, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Robert A. Taylor and Catina Y. Taylor to Sharon F. Duran, property in Northumberland, $1.
• James G. Craig Jr. to Beata Dale, property in Shamokin, $9,000.
• Keith E. Raker, Kathy L. Mitchell and Kathy Lee Raker to Raker Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Keith E. Raker, Kathy Lee Raker and Taylor L. Raker trustee, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Janine Grohowski, Janine Dusendschine and Charles Dusendschine to Cheryl Phelps, property in Mount Carmel, $45,000.
• Vicki K. Hunt, Vicki K. Kreider and James D. Kreider to Vicki K. Kreider and James D. Kreider, propert in Point Township, $1.
• Frank P. Eshmont Jr. to SMMMP Properties LLC, property in Kulpmont, $90,000.
• Ammon E. Peachy and Martha B. Peachy to Infinite Property Ventures LLC, property in Shamokin, $22,500.
• Bowen Developments LLC to Brock J. Lagerman and Stephanie A. Lagerman, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Richard A. Drumheiser Jr. and Denice F. Drumheiser to Richard Stanley Drumehiser, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Richard Stanley Drumheiser and Jessica Drumheiser to Dylan Kohr, property in Shamokin, $75,000.
• Kimberly A. Dean and Kimberly A. Wolfe to Matthew Santucci, property in Shamokin, $58,000.
• Ivan L. Newman estate, David A. Newman co-executor, Lee Ann E. Bobb co-executor, Scott E. Newman co-executor and Richard J. Newman co-executor to Noel Lagerman, property in Herndon, $1.
• Eugene Glowacki estate and Evelyn Confair exeuctrix to Thomas L. Cook and Carol A. Cook, property in Ralpho Township, $50,000.
• Samuel H. Kulp to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., property in Riverside, $282,500.
• Nationa Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Jonathan Paul Sytko, property in Riverside, $282,500.
• Raydelle C. Coller to Jedidiah E. Coller, property in East Cameron Township, $1.
• Theodore R. Pietkewicz, Courtney A. Pietkiewciz and Courtney A. Stewart to Courtney A. Stewart, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Joan A. Leavens estate and Deborah J. Miles estate to Chad D. Lauer and Hillary A. Roth, property in Ralpho Township, $445,500.
• Gregory C. Ral and Lorna T. Ral to Kwame O. Beckles, property in Kulpmont, $48,000.
• Tarry Hall Properties LLC to Sean T. Davies, property in Northumberland, 41.
• Elisa Dindardo by agent, Elisa L. Adams-McNamee and Nicholas R. Adams agent to Nicholas R. Adams, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Janice E. Auman estate, Donald S. Auman, Randy A. Auman and Barbara A. Heim to Kevin Heim and Alexus R. Pratt, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Escarlyn Bethania Javier to Segundo M. Ulloa, property in Shamokin, $8,500.
• Juma 4 Assets LLC to Chesklirilure Corp, property in Mount Carmel, $55,000.
• Juna 4 Assets LLC to Chesklirilure Corp, property in Mount Carmel, $55,200.
• Kenneth J. Korzenaskie and Jo Ann Korzenaskie to Jo Ann Korzenaskie, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Idella Rivers to Andrew J. Engelbrecht, property in Kulpmont, $25,000.
• Cornelia M. Terry Revocable Trust and Cornelia M. Terry trustee to Mark B. Terry, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Benjamin Terry Revocable Trust,e Cornelia M. Terry co-trustee, John M. Terry co-trustee, Mark B. Terry co-trustee and James M. Terry co-trustee to Mark B. Terry, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Barbara Treese to Ashley Marie Grogan, property in Shamokin, $27,000.
• Traci Rebecca Geist, Traci Rebecca Farrell, Jeffrey Farrell and Romaine V. Geist to Robert Geist and Romaine V. Geist, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Karl W. Neiswender and Audrey D. Neiswender to Keith David Price, property in Rockefeller Township, $245,000.
• Patricia Ann Williams and Barbara A. Thomas to Donald A. Linde Jr. and Kayla A. Linde, propertyin Ralpho Township, $72,600.
• David L. Long and Virginia L. Long to Andrew D. Long, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Shirley L. Reichner to Richard L. Reichner Jr., property in Sunbury, $1.
