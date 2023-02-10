Study shows mercury increase along Susquehanna River

Dr. Brian Mangan

 PROVIDED

A study from Dr. Brian Mangan and his students at the King’s College has found a concerning trend of mercury levels in crayfish and hellgrammite samples collected in the Susquehanna River.

“We found mercury in samples at every site we collected at, but the really interesting thing was that there is a significant increasing trend in mercury as you work from lower in the river to the north,” said Mangan. “Our lowest it was about 20 miles north of Harrisburg and we sampled at different locations upriver to almost the New York border.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.