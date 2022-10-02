Bloomsburg University holds White Coat Ceremony

Bloomsburg University recently held a white coat ceremony for sophomore nursing students.

 Provided by Bloomsburg University

BLOOMSBURG — The eighth annual White Coat ceremony was held Saturday, Sept. 17, by the Bloomsburg Department of Nursing Saturday, in the Haas Center for the Arts on campus.

The White Coat Ceremony celebrates sophomore nursing students who are entering the next phase of their education.

