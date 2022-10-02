Bloomsburg University holds White Coat Ceremony

BLOOMSBURG — The eighth annual White Coat ceremony was held Saturday, Sept. 17, by the Bloomsburg Department of Nursing Saturday, in the Haas Center for the Arts on campus.
The White Coat Ceremony celebrates sophomore nursing students who are entering the next phase of their education.
In all, 126 students pledged their commitment to quality patient care an oath that students take in front of family members, faculty, school leaders, and peers.
Local students taking part in the ceremony included:
• Rebekah Fetterhoff, Watsontown
• Kyrsten Knarr, Watsontown
• Gavin Martin, Mifflinburg
• Jade Swartz, Watsontown
• Morgen Tupper, Montgomery
