LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
Evangelical earned the Association’s Gold Plus award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for 24 consecutive months or more.
These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Prior to discharge, patients receive education on managing their health and have multidisciplinary follow-up visits arranged.
Evangelical also received two additional honors. The hospital was given the American Heart Association’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite award. To qualify for this recognition, Evangelical met specific criteria to reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and ischemic stroke treatment with clot-buster medication.
In addition, it received an award associated with Type 2 Diabetes.
Individuals living with Type 2 diabetes have an increased risk for heart disease and stroke. The American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.
"We are incredibly pleased to recognize Evangelical Community Hospital for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, MD, chairperson of the Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”
“Stroke is a leading cause of serious long-term disability. Stroke also can reduce mobility in more than half of stroke survivors age 65 and older, which is why it is extremely important for our Hospital to maintain excellence in our stroke program,” added Dr. Jessica Ahlum, neurologist and medical director of the Primary Stroke Center at Evangelical.
“With a stroke, time lost is brain lost and this award demonstrates the hospital’s commitment to ensuring our patients receive care based on nationally-respected clinical guidelines," Ahlum noted. "Our goal is always to diagnose stroke quickly and to treat in a way that minimizes long-term effects.”
The Primary Stroke Center at Evangelical was established in 2013 and is overseen by registered Nurse Tresa Keiser, primary stroke center coordinator. As a primary stroke center, Evangelical offers full time patient-centered care from inpatient through rehabilitation services including emergency medicine, laboratory, radiology, hospitalist and neurologist care, and physical, occupational and speech therapy.
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability, and accelerating recovery times.
