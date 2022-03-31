MILTON — An array of vibrant colors permeated the Milton Area High School gymnasium Wednesday morning as dozens of middle and high school students worked to prepare for a traditional event, returning after a two-year hiatus.
The school district’s annual art show will be open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, in the gym.
The students, under the guidance of school district staff members, set up various pieces of art — ranging from painted portraits to hand-drawn images — for display throughout the gym.
Casie Baker, a district art teacher, noted the show is being held in conjunction with the high school musical, “Mamma Mia.”
“It’s a celebration of the visual and performing arts,” Baker said.
Kathy Magaro, an elementary art teacher, said the show will feature various forms of art created by students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
“We’re trying to get at least one piece (of art) from each student,” Magaro said.
Lauren Richie, another art teacher in the district, said this will be the first year the show will be held in the gymnasium. In previous years, the artwork was displayed throughout the high school.
“We have a lot of open space in (the gym),” Richie said. “You can see the whole show.”
She also noted this year marks the return of the art show, after a two-year break necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The teachers stressed the importance of showcasing the students’ artwork.
“The students, no one gets to see their work, outside of the school, except on Instagram,” Baker said.
She noted the school recently started an art Instagram page.
“The people who follow our page see the progress of students creating the art,” Baker added.
At the elementary level, Magaro enjoys watching students hone their artistic talents throughout the school year.
“It’s exciting to see when they start putting the elements of art together, and recognizing shape, form and color,” she said. “It’s important for them to show their artwork, here at an art show.”
Magaro also noted the arts are part of everyday life.
“Art is in everything, from the clothes we wear to the designs of the buildings,” she said.
