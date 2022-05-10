MIFFLINBURG — If enthusiasm for youth baseball is any indication, normalcy has returned for Mifflinburg Area Little League.
League President Steve Buttorff said registration at the various levels offered by the league was strong for the 2022 season.
As a Minor Boys Division team took on Selinsgrove during a recent evening at Mifflinburg Community Park, the league’s batting cage saw good use among boys seeking to improve their skills. The concession stand behind home plate was active as ever as parents took their seats at spots all around the field.
Compared to other areas, Buttorff said they were doing “real well” after disruption of the pandemic.
“I think we have over 300 registered,” Buttorff said. “Don’t get me wrong, in the heyday we had over 600, a way long time ago.”
Volunteers and sponsors were always needed, Buttorff said, though he admitted there were challenges.
“Sometimes it is hard to find coaches, very hard,” he said. “Volunteers are probably our number-one issue.”
Clearances were necessary and understandable to work with young people, Buttorff observed, but could be an obstacle in finding volunteers if for nothing else than the paperwork.
Teams which take to the road present challenges for Little League and youth baseball and softball organizations for other ages.
“That’s the number-one challenge for everybody, travel ball,” Buttorff surmised. “That’s our biggest challenge, trying to work with schedules and so on. I had that when I coached (American) Legion 14 years ago.
Buttorff noted the success in recent years of both boys and girls teams in state level play. A girls team earned a Pennsylvania District 13 8-to-10 year old championship. Though some of the girls have aged out of the league, he said the league was still strong.
Boys teams were also successful at the state level in recent years, including a second place finish in state play for last year’s boys 8-to-10 year old team. Buttorf said how the boys, many who have moved up to a different age group, would be interesting.
Mifflinburg Area Little League offers participation in baseball, softball, coach pitch and Spikes teams. Sponsors include B.M. Dietrich Landscape Architecture, State Farm Insurance, Trutt Pharmacy and the Oasis Seeding Company.
Visit www.mifflinburgareall.com for more information.
