WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC in North Central Pa. recently received statewide recognition for efforts to support and raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation.
UPMC hospitals and clinics in the North Central Pa. Region were named among the three top-performing health systems for eastern Pennsylvania in The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania’s (HAP) 2022 Donate Life PA Hospital Challenge. UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Williamsport are designated “Titanium” performers with the Gift of Life Donor Program.
Patti Jackson-Gehris, UPMC in North Central Pa. president, said signing up for organ donation was simple and could help thousands of people on waiting lists nationwide.
The annual campaign encourages Pennsylvania hospitals to increase organ, eye and tissue donation awareness and designations internally and externally with their surrounding communities. HAP partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the two organ procurement organizations serving Pennsylvania—the Center for Organ Recovery and Education and Gift of Life Donor Program—to support the challenge.
HAP President and CEO Andy Carter said the hospital community was proud to join with partners and encourage Pennsylvanians to consider organ donation.
UPMC in North Central Pa. promotes organ donation through various events throughout the region including special flag-raising ceremonies highlighting the kickoff of National Donate Life Month. The system also provides education and encouragement to consider organ donation through social media, system marketing and community outreach.
This year, 109 hospitals statewide participated in the challenge. A full list of hospital designations resulting from the challenge and more information about the scoring process, can be found at the HAP website.
Visit UPMC.com/DonateLife for more information about organ donation or to register to become a donor.
