WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC in North Central Pa. recently received statewide recognition for efforts to support and raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation.

UPMC hospitals and clinics in the North Central Pa. Region were named among the three top-performing health systems for eastern Pennsylvania in The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania’s (HAP) 2022 Donate Life PA Hospital Challenge. UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Williamsport are designated “Titanium” performers with the Gift of Life Donor Program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.