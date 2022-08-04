Union County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael H. Sholley Sentences
• Cooper A. George, 22, of Mifflinburg, received one year probation for a no contest plea to use of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joseph S. Krum, 40, of Annville, received one year probation for a no contest plea to false identification to law enforcement officer.
• Garrett J. McCloskey, 25, of Williamsport, received six to 18 months confinement and three years probation for a no contest plea to terroristic threats with an intent to terrorize another.
• Travis S. Watkins, 41, of Milton, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Gerald P. Cinko II, 60, of Winfield, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance impaired ability.
• Brandi Farbiarz, 37, of Lewisburg, received two years probation for a no contest plea to false alarm to agency of public safety.
• Tanisha M. Guzman, 25, of Sunbury, received one year probation for a no contest plea to retail theft take merchandise.
• Katharine A. Hossler, 51, of Mount Carmel, received one year probation for a guilty plea to retail theft take merchandise.
• Wendy Kranz, 50, of New Berlin, received three months to two years confinement for a guilty plea to felony retail theft under ring.
• Wesley Blair, 33, of Mifflinburg, received 90 days to 12 months confinement and four years probation for a no contest plea to terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.
• Daniel H. Moll, 51, of Mifflinburg, received 24 months to five years confinement for a no contest plea to felony strangulation, blocking nose and mouth. Felony counts of strangulation applying pressure to throat or neck and kidnap to inflict injury or terror were dismissed.
Plea court
• Chad H. Beck, 37, of Montoursville, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor DUI highest rate of alcohol.
• Brenda I. Bernstein, 70, of Beavertown, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor DUI controlled substance, impaired ability, first offense.
• Kristopher C. Bridges, 35, of Houma, La., entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI, general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Michael E. Camacho, 48, of Lewisburg entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI, general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Cheryl L. Heimbach, 65, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI controlled substance combination alcohol or drugs.
• Kenneth A. Heimbach Jr., 42, of White Deer, entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment.
• Kevin P. Mench, 29, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to third offense misdemeanor DUI, general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Francis W. Redican Jr., 55, of Pittsburgh, entered a no contest plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI, general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Damien R. Younger, 29, of Watsontown, was charged with DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, driving an unregistered vehicle, speeding and operating a vehicle with an expired inspection after a traffic stop and investigation.
Troopers allege that a vehicle driven by Younger was exceeding the speed limit at 9 p.m. May 27 along Route 15 south in the township.
Younger, allegedly admitted to consuming a glass of rum, and was charged after blood test results were returned showing a .077% alcohol content at the time of the test.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Trae W. Doebler, 29, of Winfield, was charged with two counts of DUI, careless driving and expired registration after a traffic stop and investigation.
Troopers alleged that at 1:45 a.m. June 18 along River Road, a vehicle was seen traveling over the road’s fog line.
Doebler, determined to be the motorist, was charged after allegedly showing signs of impairment and a blood test which alleged a .126% alcohol content at the time of the test.
Theft from vehicle
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Jamie L. Ulrich, 25, of Montandon, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle after an investigation.
Troopers alleged that at about 9:30 a.m. July 21 at a Johnson Mill Road address, Ulrich entered a vehicle parked in an attached garage and stole $100 from a purse.
The victim claimed that two $50 bills were always kept in the purse and they were gone after allegedly seeing Ulrich enter and leave the garage.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Logan R. Shaffer, 25, of Dalmatia, was charged with felony retail theft after an investigation.
Troopers were called at 3 p.m. July 12 to 120 AJK Blvd. by Walmart loss prevention personnel who had video allegedly showing an individual forcing open a doorway and leaving with a large number of items.
Shaffer, who allegedly offered to pay for the items when contacted, was charged for the reported theft of over $2,000 worth of merchandise.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — John Decker, 55, of Pennsylvania Avenue, Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, drivers required to be licensed, disregard traffic lane and careless driving.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident that occurred at 1:06 a.m. July 10 along Route 44, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Troopers said a truck operated by Decker struck a ditch.
He was found to be in possession of marijuana, exhibited signs of impairment and refused a blood draw.
DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence charges have been filed against a 28-year-old Danville woman as the result of an incident that occurred at 12:32 p.m. May 29 in the 1300 block of Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Rose Mowery, of East Market Street, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), turning movements and required signals, back up vehicle improperly, U-turn unsafely, fail to use safety belt and careless driving.
Troopers said a vehicle operated by Mowery attempted to turn around on the berm of the road as it approached a DUI checkpoint. When approached by troopers, she allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and had her blood test positive for THC.
Possession
WEST CHILLISQAUQE TOWNSHIP — Alexa Cruz, 23, of N. 12th St., Sunbury, has been charged with with marijuana/small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
At a sobriety checkpoint, Cruz was allegedly found to be in possession of a scale, marijuana in plastic bags and oxycodone.
State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 37-year-old Cowan man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 9:42 a.m. July 31 along Old Turnpike Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2007 Jeep Compass driven by William Evans went off the roadway and flipped onto its roof. Evans, who then exited the vehicle and started walking along the roadway, was subsequently transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
Theft
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Trace Hart, 56, of Millmont, reported the theft of catalytic converters from six different vehicles.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 3:30 p.m. July 29 and 2 p.m. July 31 at 410 Hassenplug Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — An 88-year-old Lewisburg woman reported the theft of $4,213.30.
The theft was reported at 2:37 p.m. July 29 along JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported the theft of eight catalytic converters from buses owned by Rabbit Transit.
The thefts were reported at 7:26 a.m. Aug. 1 at 387 Old Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County.
Harassment
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old Watsontown boy and a 9-year-old Watsontown boy were cited after police said they engaged in a physical altercation.
The incident occurred at 5:42 p.m. July 24 along Hughes Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Richard Page, 46, of Montandon, was charged after allegedly pushing Jamie Ulrich, 25, of Montandon, off of a porch.
The incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. July 26 at 122 Delaney St., West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 38-year-old Turbotville man threatened a 37-year-old Turbotville woman.
The incident occurred at 7:40 p.m. July 26 along Old State Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.