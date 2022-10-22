Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Brook Karns, 29, of Delaware Township and John Douglas Jr., 30, of Turbot Township.
• Starla Hartsfield, 32, of Northumberland and Rachel Lenker, 37, of Northumberland.
• Brooke Ritschel, 31, of Northumberland and John Halford, 30, of Northumberland.
• Michael Moroz, 41, of Mount Carmel and Patrycia Pietrak, 33, of Mount Carmel.
• Maria Wendt, 28, of Milton and Stephen Gibbons, 27, of Onondaga, N.Y.
• Kiryn Delosier, 27, of Northumberland and David Eichner Jr., 27, of Northumberland.
• Anita Glickenstein, 61, of Gainesville, Ga. and Timothy Knoebel Sr., 67, of Gainesville, Ga.
• Laura Novinger, 29, of Jordan Township and Collin Smith, 28, of Sunbury.
• Connor Houseknecht, 25, of Ralpho Township and Olivia Bonshock, 26, of Shamokin Township.
• Charles Fisher, 52, of Hatfield Township and Teresa Blakley, 59, of Shamokin.
Deed transfers
• Ryan Hutchison and Tonya Hutchison to Harold J. Ernestine Malone Irrevocable Trust, Keith A. Malone co-trustee and Karen E. Blakeslee co-trustee, property in Milton, $1.
• Thomas W. Naugle, Sherrie Naugle and Sherrie Clark to HandUP Foundation, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $95,000.
• Milton Area Industrial Development Association to Belford Boulevard Real Estate LLC, property in Milton, $10,000.
• Peter Mark Jansson, Megan Jansson, Dan Wirnsberger and Dana Wirnsberger to Dan Wirnsberger and Dana Wirnsberger, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Steven J. Yoder and Anna S. Yoder to Henry N. Yoder and Clara Yoder, property in Lewis Township, $311,000.
• Alberg A. Minnick and Barbara L. Minnick Revocable Trust Agreement and Barbara L. Minnick trustee to Robert W. Koch and Barbara J. Koch, property in Milton, $1.
• John I. Hertzler and Lyndi S. Hertzler to Lyndi S. Hertzler, property in Milton, $1.
• James R. Rosini to Wolf Enterprises LLC, property in Coal Township, $124,000.
• Raymond J. Davis estate and David E. Kniss executor to Arlene B. Hinkle and Brian K. Salter, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Frances T. Keim to Theresa M. Nagy, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Brett K. Myers to Jeremy J. Hulshoff and Michele Britton, property in Ralpho Township, $82,500.
• Michael J. Bendas and Laura Bendas to Gregory L. Grimm Jr., property in Shamokin, $85,000.
• Kristan J. Hornberger and George Hornberger to Kristan N. Hornberger, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Kristoffer Orwig and Sarah Sox to Reuben S. King Jr., property in Mount Carmel Township, $42,000.
• Cathy A. Barrett and Joseph Barrett to Laura Coghova, property in Mount Carmel, $25,000.
• Vincent S. Hoover and Crystal L. Hoover to James Strouse Jr. and Amanda Strouse, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Duane E. Funk to Yara Evangelista, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Andrew R. Miller to Tyler Michael Skelton and Megan Anna Kerstetter, property in Coal Township, $141,200.
• AR Property Holdings LLC to Rose Renovations and Property Management LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Eileen Flood to Kayla Marie Hart, property in Coal Township, $265,000.
• Donald J. Ripple and Lily Dufie Asubonteng to Gina L. McMichael, property in Point Township, $135,000.
• Kristina Anne Slodysko to Robert Jay Miller, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Colby Lars Schweitzer to Ambosia M. Dimidio and Manuel A. Rodriguez, property in Coal Township, $40,500.
• Jeffrey L. Fasold and Dorothy Fasold to Devin M. Sloan, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Gerald F. Bogetti and Elaine M. Bogetti to Rachel Weller, property in Shamokin, $49,900.
• Sidney E. Gass estate and Joseph S. Gass executor to Joseph S. Gass, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Corey Alan Haynes and Heather Colleen Haynes to Jason J. Seedor and Billy J. Seedor, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Thomas M. Koch to Rafael Antonio Roman, property in Mount Carmel Township, $3.
• Michael C. Panis to Clayton R. Bartholomew III, property in Zerbe Township, $50,000.
• Daniel J. Price to Sherry L. Soto and Israel Soto Jr., property in Sunbury, $1.
• Robert L. Martz and Leslie V. Martz to Kathleen E. Paul, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Wendy Keim and Wendy McGarry to Steven B. Stoltzfus and Ada Stoltzfus, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $430,000.
• Virginia C. Sinclair to Judith P. Bryant, property in Ralpho Township, $249,000.
• Bryan M. Linkoski and Debra L. Linkoski to Patricia Fox, property in Shamokin, $86,000.
• Heather Baker to Collon Baker, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Saheeb Dillard to Paula Bailey to Fourth Holdings LLC, property in Shamokin, $12,000.
• Shweta S. Kumar and Jeffrey B. Feldman to Michael Janes Babb and Maria Kristine Babb, property in Riverside, $275,000.
• Chad D. Bobb and Stefany M. Berry to Chad D. Bobb, property in Point Township, $1.
• Chad D. Bobb to Chad D. Bobb and Sherri L. Swinehart, property in Point Township, $1.
• Chad D. Bobb and Steffany Berry to Chad D. Bobb, property in Point Township, $1.
