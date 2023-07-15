Emily Gorski

MILTON — For the first time, the general public will have the opportunity to take a peek inside a Milton business that has breathed new life into an historic building.

DIG Furniture Bank, located at 13 S. Front St., will host its third annual Fresh StART fundraising event in conjunction with its official grand opening celebration. The event is slated for 5 to 8 p.m. on July 22.

