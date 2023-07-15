MILTON — For the first time, the general public will have the opportunity to take a peek inside a Milton business that has breathed new life into an historic building.
DIG Furniture Bank, located at 13 S. Front St., will host its third annual Fresh StART fundraising event in conjunction with its official grand opening celebration. The event is slated for 5 to 8 p.m. on July 22.
“There won’t be many options beyond this event for people from the general public to be able to see the whole space. It’s a rare opportunity to really see the ins and outs of how we work,” said DIG founder and Executive Director Emily Gorski.
DIG is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to promote stability and restore dignity in the community by redirecting gently used furniture and household items to local families in need. The Fresh StART fundraiser is an event dedicated to raising awareness and funds for the unique service that DIG provides to the community which, since its inception in March 2020, has included assisting more than 500 individuals in Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties with the furnishings needed to move into housing after crises such as homelessness, domestic violence, incarceration, and more.
“It’s kind of like a block party,” said Gorski, adding that guests can attend the event by purchasing either general admission or VIP tickets. “(General admission) gets you access to our space from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and everybody will enjoy live music. We have Pat Sullivan playing as well as Saxman Ravi. We have our silent auction that is all made up of unique upcycled pieces of furniture that guests can bid on to take home, so it’s really a reflection of DIG in their own homes.”
More than 20 local artists have provided pieces of furniture, ranging from dressers, side tables, dining tables, shelving, chairs, that have been upcycled into one-of-a-kind works of art that can be purchased through the silent auction.
“We have a new really cool thing called the Children’s CHAIRity Project, so that station will be staffed by kids and it will be an opportunity for guests to sponsor upcycled chairs,” said Gorski. “These chairs were redone by other kids in our community and when chairs get sponsored, they’re actually going to stay here and then future DIG kids can pick them out and take them home with them and enjoy them for years to come.
“When you sponsor a chair, you can choose to either have your name or your family’s name imprinted on the chair, or you can dedicate it in honor of a loved one.”
Along with live music, the event will include food from The Two Owls and a variety of food trucks. There will also be an opportunity to purchase VIP tickets, which grant guests access to a photo booth, specialty foods and some extra time inside the building.
“(The VIP ticket) gets you in here an hour earlier, so from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. we’re going to have exclusive cocktails available for free for our VIP ticket holders,” said Gorski. “They’ll also get the chance to look at our silent auction before anybody else. We’ll have a buy-it-now option in case anybody is in love with a piece.
“For a couple extra bucks you’ll be able to have a lot more of a personalized experience.”
The silent auction will also be accessible to those who are out of town on the weekend of July 22, or who would simply prefer to support DIG from the comfort of their own homes.
“We do have an option on our website to be a stay-at-home supporter. That’s a free ticket,” said Gorski, noting that the online silent auction opens at 4 p.m. and closes at 8 p.m. on the day of the fundraising event.
“This renovation has been a huge labor of love for both DIG and TIME (The Improved Milton Experience) and it’s just going to be such a celebration. Not only is the renovation done, but this whole building has been such a landmark in Milton for so many years, so it’s going to be a really cool experience to be able to relive it again.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
