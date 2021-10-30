TURBOTVILLE — When using a pottery wheel to shape clay into an object such as a vase, mug or dish, the potter should always keep their hands connected.
That is one piece of advice Warrior Run High School senior Nathan McCormack gives to anyone embarking on creating a work of art from clay.
"Use your body to manipulate the clay," McCormack advised while using a pottery wheel in his high school's art room. "It's more than just your hands."
Since finding a love of pottery through taking a class during his sophomore year, McCormack now finds himself giving artistic advice to other students, while also creating his own wares to be purchased by members of the public.
McCormack enrolled in the school's pottery class upon the advice of his older brother Nicholas.
"He took pottery when he was in high school," McCormack said, of his brother. "He said it was a good time."
While previously not having an interest in pottery, McCormack quickly realized he had a love of the art. The class is led by art teacher Joel Ryder.
"The whole process is fascinating, how you can turn clay into something you can use every day," McCormack said.
The process starts, McCormack explained, by grabbing a clump of clay.
"You wedge it together with your hands," he continued. "Then, you hop on the (pottery) wheel."
After the object is formed into a dish, vase, mug or other piece using the wheel, McCormack said the item must dry before being placed in a giant kiln at the school.
The kiln, he said, reaches 1,800 degrees.
McCormack noted the object stays inside of the kiln for one to two days. Afterward, it can be glazed with a substance made of powder and water.
McCormack is amazed how quickly his skills developed, while under the tutelage of Ryder.
"When I started, I was making a 5-inch cylinder," McCormack said. "Now, I am making five mugs in 50 minutes."
Over the summer, Ryder allowed McCormack to take a pottery wheel home so he could make objects on his own time.
Now, McCormack spends approximately 10 hours per week of free time in the school's art room, making pottery. He noted that he purchases his own supplies through Ryder.
Word of McCormack's skill behind a pottery wheel quickly spread, with Jess Felix of Country Cupboard in Lewisburg approaching him to see if the business could sell his work.
McCormack noted that Felix has a daughter, who is also a Warrior Run senior.
In addition to his pottery being available for purchase at Country Cupboard, McCormack said he's negotiating with a Mifflinburg-area business about selling his pieces.
McCormack also takes orders from individuals who approach him about purchasing pieces.
Prices vary based on the size and complexity of the object being ordered.
With pieces that are sold at Country Cupboard, McCormack said he receives half of the sale price. For example, the business has one of his vases available for $44. When it's sold, he will net $22.
He believes individuals enjoy purchasing objects they know were hand-crafted by a person, rather than being assembled in a factory.
"It touches them more to understand this person created it with their hands," McCormack said.
In addition to the time he spends making pottery, McCormack in the fall plays soccer and serves as the kicker for Warrior Run's football team.
During the winter, he enjoys snowboarding. In the spring, McCormack is a member of the school's track and field team, and plays indoor soccer.
He works part-time in the Food Service department at UPMC Muncy.
The son of Jim and Candy McCormack, Nathan plans to become an immunologist.
While studying in that field will be his focus in college, he plans to continue to pursue his love of art.
"Whatever college I go to, I want to be involved in art," McCormack said.
He plans to eventually purchase his own pottery wheel and kiln.
