DANVILLE — Motorists are advised that the Interstate 80 westbound rest area near mile maker 219 in Montour County is scheduled to close Monday, July 10, for a water supply upgrade project.
The restrooms and parking areas will be closed during the project, which is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete. The Interstate 80 eastbound rest area will remain open during this time.
