LEWISBURG — Albright Care Services Center recently received $500,000 in state funding to create a Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) program at its facility in Lewisburg.
The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) contributed the money to help Albright convert its nursing care center into the new LIFE wing, which is part of the national Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). LIFE is a managed care program that offers an all-inclusive package of medical and supportive services for seniors.
