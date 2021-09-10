BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will host a talk by N. Gregory Mankiw, a Harvard University professor, at 2 p.m Wednesday, Oct. 6 via Zoom.
Viewers may log on at bloomu.zoom.us/j/92857405243 to attend the talk titled "Economic Challenges after the COVID Recession."
Mankiw, the Robert M. Beren Professor of Economics at Harvard University, has served as a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research, an adviser to the Congressional Budget Office, the Federal Reserve Banks of Boston and New York, and chaired the President's Council of Economic Advisers (2003 to 2005). His research has loked into price adjustment, consumer behavior, financial markets, monetary and fiscal policy and economic growth.
Publications include Macroeconomics and Principles of Economics, anintroductory textbook which has sold over 2 million copies and been translated into 20 languages. His academic articles have appeared in the American Economic Review, Journal of Political Economy and Quarterly Journal of Economics. He has also been published in The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.
Mankiw also was a member of the ETS test development committee for the advanced placement economics exam.
