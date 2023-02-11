MIFFLINBURG — A sport that has developed to be an inclusive learning tool is beginning to gain support in the Mifflinburg Area School District.
Having developed from games played in the Roman Empire, bocce developed into its present form in Italy.
Bocce is one of Special Olympics' newer sports, having been introduced at the World Games level for the first time in 1995.
Life Skills Coach, and head coach of the bocce team at the Mifflinburg High School, Kami Bickel said in October the school board approved Mifflinburg to have a bocce team.
"Our first practice was in December," Bickel said.
The team consists of four special needs students and four regular-education students who attend practices and play matches against other high school teams.
"The main goal of the bocce team, while competitive, actually is to pair special needs students with another high school student to develop communication and team work skills, as well as have an avenue where special needs students feel included, and gives them a sense of accomplishment," Bickel said. "There are eight other (local) schools that have this and we thought a program at Mifflinburg would be a great match."
Bocce is traditionally played on a natural soil or asphalt court, up to 90 feet in length and 13 feet wide. While the court walls are traditionally made of wood or stone, the Special Olympics programs now use inflatable 'Packabocce' PVC courts due to their portability and ease of storage.
In Mifflinburg's case the Special Olympics has donated the bocce court.
The game basically starts out on the court with a small ping-pong sized rubber ball called a pallina rolled to within the play area. Then team members roll four larger softball sized balls — in Mifflinburg's case red and green colored — to try to come as close as possible to the pallina for points.
"I love the inclusion that's involved in the game," said Katrina Bennage
Riley Clark said his favorite part of the game is throwing the ball.
"I like it when I throw the ball," freshman Mason Rodrigues added. "I like how we get to meet other people. I like playing with Katrina."
"My favorite part of this is that I have found what I want to do after I graduate high school," said senior Chloe Gemberling. "This is what I want to do as a career, and will be applying at Mifflinburg to be a paraprofessional with the district in helping special needs students."
Bickel enjoys interacting with students who are part of the team.
"I really don't get to see the students much throughout the day, so getting together is always exciting," she said. "When we first started learning how to play bocce it was kind of a mess but we have improved immensely. We have all improved a lot."
The improvement also stems over to the students social skills.
"Communication is such an important skill they are going to need when they are out in the community, we've seen growth in that area as well," said Bickel. "For the special needs students they really have learned to interact. I've seen a major change in the way they cheer for their teammates and just coming out of their shells is amazing."
In school, she said the students are more open to communicating.
"I see the school community come out and support them and their ability to communicate with others is enhanced," said Bickel. "The end goal is not only giving these students physical exercise but inclusion."
The regular-education students went through training with Special Olympics, teaching them how to create bonds with the special needs students.
"I'm hoping we have more interest to keep the program going for years to come," Bickel said. "We can actually have up to two teams in the district. I would love to see two teams here in Mifflinburg."
"I'm proud to be their coach. I'm proud to be a positive influence in their lives."
