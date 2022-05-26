NEW BERLIN — Students in the Advertising Art and Design program at SUN Tech adopted the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) for their dress down day charity.
The 16 students were given an assignment by their instructor, Kim McBride, to design a T-shirt with certain specifications. They were asked to be creative, keep it positive and consider the limitations of the printer/cutter which would be used to produce the T-shirts in class.
The students were told the design should include WCS, SUN Tech, Advertising Art and Design, eye-catching graphics and a catchy phrase or theme. It could be completed by hand or computer and should show color harmony and creative typography. An in-class competition was held to vote on the T-shirt design that would be worn on dress down days.
The students chose Victoria Harvey’s Adobe Illustrator design. The students all helped to produce the shirts using the Roland VersaWorks Printer/Cutter and a clamshell heat press.
The total amount donated was $200.
WCS envisions a world where wildlife thrives in healthy lands and seas, valued by societies that embrace and benefit from the diversity and integrity of life on earth. Support for this organization was a class decision. Through the democratic process, after several charities were suggested.
Check out the WCS website at www.wcs.org/ for more information on the organization.
