Northumberland County Sentences
• Ashlee Forney, 32, of Girardville, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Edward Cali, 21, who is homeless, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for criminal conspiracy to commit theft of a motor vehicle.
• Becky Doebler, 40, of Herndon, two years supervised probation with restrictive conditions with the first three months on house arrest, $250 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Jasmine Marie Jackson, 27, of Sunbury, three days to six months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for DUI.
• Troy Underkoffler, 54, of Sunbury, six months supervised probation with restrictive conditions including the first 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Paggie Neiman, 36, of Milton, three years supervised probation with restrictive conditions with the first six months on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs for endangering the welfare of children; concurrent sentence of three years supervised probation with restrictive conditions with the first six months on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; concurrent sentence of two years supervised probation, fine and costs for intimidating a witness.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Possession
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Two New York men were charged with possession and related counts following a traffic stop at 1:51 p.m. March 1 along I-80 westbound, mike marker 195.7, Lewis Township, Union County.
State police charged Douglas A. Gilliam, 37, of 1669 Randall Ave., 2E, the Bronx, N.Y. and Vidal Ortiz Jr., 25, of 8740 Elmhurst 610, Elmhurst, N.Y., were charged with two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A police K9 allegedly alerted troopers and a search warrant was obtained. Troopers said two vaccum-sealed bags (793 grams) of white powder and seven vacuum-sealed bags (seven pounds) containing a green leafy substance were recovered. The powder later tested positive as cocaine while the leafy substance tested positive as marijuana, police reported.
The men have preliminary hearings scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 16.
DUI
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A Millmont man was charged with DUI and related counts following a one-vehicle crash reported at 9:26 p.m. Jan. 19 along Myrtle Lane, Hartley Township, Union County.
Nicholas Ryan Renninger, 35, of 1651 Route 235, Millmont, was charged by state police with DUI (two counts), disregard traffic lane and careless driving. Renninger allegedly crashed his truck into a tree, then fled the scene. Renninger was later located and allegedly showed signs of impairment. Later tests showed his blood alcohol content was .181 percent.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived or had hearings held for court are due for formal arraignment April 26 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Joshua Lee Lancaster, 32, of Mifflinburg, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of illegally operate vehicle without ignition interlock. Summary counts of failure to use safety belt and exceed maximum speed limit by 17 mph were withdrawn.
• Justin Scott English, 34, of Mifflinburg. Misdemeanor counts of possession of firearm prohibited (five), possession of drug paraphernalia (eight) and possession of a small amount of marijuana were held for court.
• Justin Scott English, 34, of Mifflinburg. Misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats (three) and a misdemeanor count of possession of firearm prohibited were held for court.
• Justyn David Holmes, 32, of Selinsgrove. A felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, three misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest/other law enforcement and summary counts of failure to keep right, disregard traffic lane, driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked, obedience to traffic-control devices, driving at safe speed, careless driving, reckless driving and failure to use safety belt were held for court.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown man escaped injury when his vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned onto the roadway.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 1:54 a.m. Feb. 28 along Susquehanna Trail, north of Sulphur Spring Hollow Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Austin M. Coup, 22, was traveling east in a 2008 GMC 3500 when the vehicle crashed and overturned onto Susquehanna Trail. Coup was not belted and was not injured. Troopers said Coup is under investigation for DUI.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 1:14 p.m. March 3 along Route 405 at Susquehanna Trail, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Cynthia A. Hollenbach, 22, of Turbotville, was driving a 2008 Ford Focus that pulled from a stop sign and was struck by a northbound 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Marilyn M. Mook, 69, of Watsontown. Both drivers were belted. Mook was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury, police noted.
Hollenbach will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Strangulation
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Milton man was charged after an alleged domestic incident involving a 21-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 9:15 p.m. March 7 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Cody Martin was charged, it was noted.
Harassment
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged harassment at 3 a.m. March 3 at Fort Boone Campground, 8635 Route 405, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Steven Delaney, 61, of Milton, reported to police he was punched in the stomach by an unknown white male wearing a red sweater and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Terroristic threats
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — State Police at Milton responded to I-80 eastbound in Columbia County for a report of a woman with suicidal and homicidal intentions while traveling with two children.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:46 a.m. March 4 along I-80 westbound, Mifflin Township, Columbia County. When troopers stopped the suspect vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Sentra, Kelli Edwards, 29, of Olyphant, was allegedly under the influence and taken into custody for chemical testing.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Suspicious vehicle, 12:03 a.m., St. Mary Street Park; noise complaint, 1:17 a.m., South Sixth Street; noise complaint, 12:48 a.m., South Sixth Street; alcohol violation, 12:54 a.m., St. Catherine Street; fight, 1:12 a.m., Market Street; false/check identification, 1:20 a.m.; phone call request, 10:36 a.m., North Third Street; be on the lookout, 10:40 a.m., Super 8, Montour County; be on the lookout, 11:30 a.m., PSP Milton; non-injury accident, 11:33 a.m., South Third and St. Louis streets; assist fire/EMS, noon, South Third Street; traffic complaint, 1:03 p.m., North Derr Drive; dispute, 6:16 p.m., North 11th Street.
• Saturday: Assist police agency, 4:48 a.m., JPM and Col. John Kelly roads; property issue, 8:11 a.m., Supplee Mill Road; lock out, 10:03 a.m., North Derr Drive; be on the lookout, 10:19 a.m., Milton; 911 hang-up, 12:20 p.m., Hardwood Drive; be on the lookout, 12:35 p.m., PSP Milton; assist police agency, 2 p.m., Newman Road at William Penn Drive, Kelly Township; suspicious person, 3:03 p.m., Fairfield Road and Bull Run Crossing; suspicious circumstance, 3:30 p.m., Bull Run Crossing; parking complaint, 10:14 p.m.
Union County Deed transfers
• Amanda W. Starr, Amanda Witmer Moore to Amanda Witmer Moore, Jesse W. Moore, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• John Westbrook, Holly M. Clay to Sandra Wessner, property in Lewisburg, $156,000.
• Dennis C. Hoffer, Cynthia S. Hoffer to Samuel Vincent Lauderback, Kathryn Margaret Freedman, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Union County Tax Claim Bureau, Leslie Rousch to Stone Fortress Homes LLC, property in West Buffalo Township, $625.
• Union County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert E. Runkle, Theresa McCollum to Stone Fortress Homes LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $7497.55.
• Judith A. Nixon to Crystal Van Aken, Alonzo T. Estep, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Ryan M. Palermo to Buffalo Ridge Ventures LLC, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Peggy A. Gross, Peggy A. Paige to James A. Gross, Peggy A. Gross, property in Hartleton, $1.
• Becky L. Hames executor, Larry L. Hanselman Jr. executor, Becky L. Hames, Larry L. Hanselman Jr., Larry L. Hanselman Sr. estate to Becky L. Hames, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Union County Tax Claim Bureau, Frank Alvarez, Wendy Alvarez to Chase Hart, Trace Hart, property in Kelly Township, $15,000.
• Debra K. Woodling trustee, Sherri J. Klauger trustee to Zachary D. Leitzel, Kline irrevocable grantor trust, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Samuel C. Bolton to Timothy T. Bolton, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• James C. Brubaker to Brubaker trust, two properties in Lewisburg, $1 apiece.
• James C. Brubaker to Brubaker trust, two properties in Buffalo Township, $1 apiece.
• James C. Brubaker to Brubaker trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• James C. Brubaker to Brubaker trust, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• James C. Brubaker trustee, Brubaker trust to Brubaker trust, property in East Buffalo Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Union County Tax Claim Bureau, Dissinger irrevocable trust to Members Choice Federal Credit Union, property in Hartley Township, $85,000.
• Dennis Bialecki, Marlene M. Bialecki to Kenneth B. Reber, Cynthia M. Reber, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Vicki J. Koonsman to Nicole L. Hoover, Jason W. Hoover, property in Hartley Township, $1.
