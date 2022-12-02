Pocono wins Best Motor Speedway RV Tailgate Experience award

Pocono Raceway has won an award for Best Motor Speedway RV Tailgate Experience. Here, track workers prepare a flag for ceremonies held prior to the start of this past year’s NASCAR Cup race at the raceway.

 KEVIN MERTZ/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

LONG POND — Pocono Raceway officials announced its recent accolade of receiving the Best Motor Speedway RV Tailgate Experience award in RVshare’s first Campers’ Choice Awards, “The Campies.”

Pocono Raceway has been hosting NASCAR racing for 50 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.