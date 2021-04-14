KELLY TOWNSHIP — State police reported a Williamsport man has been taken into custody and charged with numerous counts related to an armed robbery Tuesday at Jersey Mike's in Kelly Township, Union County.
Kenneth Robert Gough Jr., 40, has been charged with two counts of robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, two counts of simple assault and possession instruments of crime. He was arraigned before District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg, and jailed in lieu of $200,000 bail.
The alleged incident took place at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday at Jersey Mike's, 7431 Westbranch Highway. Gough allegedly entered the store wearing a dark-colored hoodie, tan pants, camouflaged face covering, green/yellow fluorescent gloves and sunglasses, approached the counter and told employees they had 10 seconds while his hand was on a firearm located inside his waistband.
Troopers said an employee placed money into a Jersey Mike's brown paper bag and Gough then left the store. Gough allegedly left in a dark blue Chevrolet Colorado, traveling north on Route 15. Troopers initiated a traffic stop at mile marker 6 along I-180 and took Gough into custody.
