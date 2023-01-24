MECHANICSBURG — Pennsylvania American Water has announced that applications are now being accepted for the company’s 2023 Environmental Grant Program. The program offers funding for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and groundwater supplies in local communities.
To qualify, proposed projects must be:
• Located within the Pennsylvania American Water service area
• Completed between May and November of the grant funding year
• Be a new, innovative community initiative or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program
• Be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations
• Provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after the grant monies are utilized)
A panel of judges will evaluate the applications based on environmental need, innovation, community engagement and sustainability. Information and applications can be found on the Environmental Grant Program page of the company’s website, under News and Community. For additional information, contact pa.communityrelations@amwater.com. Applications must be postmarked by March 31, and recipients will be notified in late April.
