MIFFLINBURG — A special meeting of Mifflinburg Area School District directors was recently called for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, available to the public only via the Zoom online meeting platform.
Dennis Keiser, director and board president, said Mifflinburg directors don’t ordinarily meet in November, but matters of district business always seem to arise and the second Tuesday of the month was the usual meeting date. Keiser expected the agenda to be routine, but noted the agenda had not yet been posted on the district website.
Keiser added that the meeting would only be via the Zoom online meeting platform rather than also on Facebook. He said comments submitted to the Facebook version were not in the interests of community building. “Surly” and “nasty” were how they were described.
The district, Keiser added, was anticipating dedication of its new biomass plant. The system will render energy savings by using wood chips to heat three district buildings.
