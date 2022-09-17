WATSONTOWN — A passion to have financial stability taught in Pennsylvania's public schools. That's what Pennsylvania's Auditor General expressed during a legislative breakfast held by the Central PA Chamber of Commerce at the Watson Inn, Watsontown.
Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor spoke to business leaders and students from area high schools at the breakfast. He shared his passion for teaching financial responsibility in the public schools.
"Every school in Pennsylvania from kindergarten to 12th grade should be teaching financial stability," DeFoor said, adding that over the past year he's been very passionate about the measure.
As a child, DeFoor said he didn't like math. At a young age, he would get anxiety attacks when he would be in math class and hated dealing with numbers.
In college, he had a professor explain numbers by using dice and playing cards. He said the class changed his perspective on math and numbers. He fell in love with statistics, accounts and auditing and looking at how tax dollars are spent.
Following his introductory remarks, DeFoor opened up the floor to answer questions from students and the public about his work.
Meadowbrook Christian School student Christopher Reed asked DeFoor how technology influences his job. Without it, DeFoor said it would take much longer to accomplish what now can be done much more quickly.
Another question was asked by Steve Brady, who wondered how DeFoor protects his mindset while performing his duties as Auditor General.
"You can't let politics sway you," DeFoor answered. "You have to follow the laws and do what they tell you to do."
DeFoor went on to say the Auditor General's office in not a regulatory office. He says it's not a "gotcha agency." He says the audits his office preforms are nothing but a tool to help government spend their money correctly.
For example, he said the Pennsylvania Turnpike is currently $13.2 million in debt. Over the next 28 years, DeFoor said the turnpike will need to increase rates to pay off that debt.
DeFoor's office has made 23 recommendations to the Pennsylvania Legislature in an effort to help direct the turnpike toward a more financially responsible endeavor. One of his main recommendation is to have the turnpike and PennDOT merge, to share expenses.
DeFoor said his office preforms 3,000 audits a year. Anywhere tax dollars are being spent, his office looks at how those funds are spent to make sure they are being spent correctly.
DeFoor started his career in public service as a special investigator with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Office of Inspector General, where he investigated government and contractor fraud, waste, and abuse within state government.
He then went on to become a special agent with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Office of Attorney General, investigating Medicaid fraud and illegal prescription drug diversion.
Later, he became a fraud investigator and internal auditor for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Health Plan and various federal contractors.
In 2015, DeFoor was elected as Dauphin County controller, where he quickly earned a reputation as a fiscal watchdog and trusted leader, saving and recovering more than a million taxpayer dollars during his first term in office.
DeFoor said he was, "very reluctant to get into politics, but he realized it was a way he could better serve his community."
While serving as Dauphin County controller, he changed how Dauphin County reported its finances to a comprehensive, detailed and transparent financial report. His efforts earned his office Dauphin County's first ever award for financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association.
DeFoor was sworn in as Pennsylvania's 52nd auditor general on Jan. 19, 2021.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
