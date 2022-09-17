WATSONTOWN — A passion to have financial stability taught in Pennsylvania's public schools. That's what Pennsylvania's Auditor General expressed during a legislative breakfast held by the Central PA Chamber of Commerce at the Watson Inn, Watsontown.

Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor spoke to business leaders and students from area high schools at the breakfast. He shared his passion for teaching financial responsibility in the public schools.

